The Pac-12 is also trying to shorten TV broadcasts of games on its network by reducing the length of halftime.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Similar to how the NFL operates its in-game reviews, the Pac-12 will have a new centralized command center in San Francisco this season to monitor video replays from all 12 conference teams.

Previously, a replay official at each stadium would review plays in question.

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said the goal with the centralized command center is to create more consistency with how reviews are handled.

Scott, in his annual opening remarks at Pac-12 media days, also said the league is attempting to shorten TV broadcasts of games that air on the Pac-12 Network. The league will cut commercial times and reduce the length of play from 20 minutes to 15 minutes to “make the presentation as tight as possible.”

The Pac-12, Scott announced, has extended its contract with Levi’s Stadium in San Jose to host the conference championship game through 2019, with an option for 2020. Washington defeated Colorado to win the conference title at Levi’s Stadium last season.