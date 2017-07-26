Back home in Southern California for Pac-12 Media Days, UW's senior linebacker gets to spend some time with family on his birthday.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Washington senior linebacker Keishawn Bierria was 8 when his father, Lowell, died of cancer on Christmas Day 2003.

On Wednesday, Keishawn turned 22. Lowell would have been 52 Wednesday, a day Keishawn has always enjoyed sharing with his father.

“It’s weighed on me a lot throughout my life, just being able share this day with him,” Keishawn said while representing the Huskies at Pac-12 media days at the Hollywood and Highland hotel. “I remember growing up, we used to always look forward to this day because we would have a dual party. It’s a blessing to me, to be able to share this day with my father, even though he’s not here.”

Keishawn, who took to Instagram to share a birthday message for his father, was the third of Lowell’s four boys growing up in nearby Carson, Calif.

“We used to do a lot of fun stuff,” he said. “My dad was kind of like the crazy dad because he had a wild childhood growing up. Me and all my brothers, we’d get all our bikes together and do night riding at the beach on our bikes — (at) 5 or 6 years old, that’s pretty fun. Everything I did with my father was fun, though. We used to go to the movies. He’d be carry two boys in his arms and two followed him.”

Bierria planned to spend Wednesday evening celebrating with his mom and the rest of his family. He’ll be home for a few days home before returning to Seattle on Sunday. On Monday, he will suit up for the start of his final UW fall camp.

In June, Bierria earned his undergraduate degree from UW. He walked with a handful of UW teammates — among them, Azeem Victor and John Ross III — during the university graduation ceremony at Husky Stadium. The next day, Bierria flew to Hawaii with other UW athletes for a monthlong study-abroad program to complete his minor degree in anthropology.

On Oahu, the group did farming work, restored a 600-year-old pond and taught water-safety courses to underprivileged youth. On the beach one day, Bierria said he, UW defensive lineman Vita Vea and former UW offensive lineman Micah Hatchie helped pull a young girl struggling in a riptide.

“The wave came up and crashed on top of her head,” Bierria said. “She was like 5 or 6, and we heard her screaming and her mom screaming. Mom ran in and she got hit by a wave. Then me and Vita ran in and tried to help her. The undercurrent so was strong it pulled her right from out of our arms. Then Micah ran in and he knew exactly what to do, and he ended up helping us save her.”

Bierria returned to UW a couple weeks ago and resumed summer workouts with teammates. He is a captain of a defense that has been the Pac-12’s best in each of the past two seasons.

On Wednesday morning, the Huskies were picked to win the Pac-12 North in a vote of conference media members.

“They expect us to be the same team we were last year, same defense. We’re going to look totally different,” Bierria said. “We have a new group of dudes coming in and it’s going to be special. …

“Camp hasn’t started yet. Pads are about to come on and I can tell you guys are excited — everybody’s excited about what’s going to happen in camp. And Game 1, we’re going to be very, very, very excited to go out there and be able to showcase our skills.”