Follow live as the Huskies look to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive against Arizona State in Seattle.
After suffering their first loss of the season last week vs. USC, the Washington Huskies (9-1, 6-1) face the ASU Sun Devils (5-5, 2-5) at Husky Stadium in Seattle.
Follow along live as UW looks to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive in their last Pac-12 game before the Apple Cup.
Using our mobile app? Switch to browser »
Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. PT Saturday at Husky Stadium
Most Read Stories
- Flesh-eating bacteria traced to tilapia bought from Bellevue market
- 35 reasons the Seahawks' Jon Ryan is the punter we all want to be
- Bus riders step in as driver has fatal heart attack on viaduct
- Trump supporter in state Senate says some protests are ‘economic terrorism,’ should be felonies
- Earl Thomas, Rob Gronkowski have cool Twitter exchange about hard hit in Sunday's game
TV: FOX
Radio: KOMO-AM 1000/FM-97.7
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.