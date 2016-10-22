Follow along live as the No. 5 Huskies look to remain unbeaten as they take on the Oregon State Beavers in Seattle.

After a one-week hiatus, the No. 5 Huskies are set to resume Pac-12 play as they hose the lowly Oregon State Beavers for an afternoon matchup in Seattle.

The Beavers claimed their first Pac-12 win in two seasons last week as they shocked the Cal Bears with a 47-44 OT win. But Oregon State will have its hands full with a UW team that has rattled off consecutive blowout wins over Stanford and Oregon, respectively.

Follow along all afternoon for live coverage, commentary and photos from Montlake as the Dawgs look to remain undefeated.

Jump to comments »

Top stories:

Using our mobile app? Switch to browser »

⇈ Jump back to top ⇈