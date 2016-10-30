In the The Associated Press Top 25 released Sunday, the undefeated Huskies held strong at No. 4 while the Cougars entered the poll for the first time this season at No. 25.
The buildup to the Apple Cup continues to gain steam.
In the The Associated Press Top 25 released Sunday, the undefeated Huskies held strong at No. 4 while the Cougars entered the poll for the first time this season at No. 25.
Washington (8-0, 5-0) got a late punt-return touchdown from Dante Pettis to beat then-No. 17 Utah on the road Saturday. Washington State (6-2, 5-0) rallied to beat Oregon State on the road to remain undefeated in conference play, putting both team one step closer to an Apple Cup for the ages.
It’s the first time since Sept. 28, 2003 that both UW and WSU are ranked in the same AP poll.
Here’s the full AP Top 25 poll this week:
1. Alabama
2. Michigan
3. Clemson
4. Washington
5. Louisville
6. Ohio State
7. Texas A&M
8. Wisconsin
9. Nebraska
10. Florida
11. Auburn
12. Oklahoma
13. Baylor
14. West Virginia
15. LSU
16. Utah
17. Western Michigan
18. North Carolina
19. Florida State
20. Penn State
21. Colorado
22. Oklahoma State
23. Virginia Tech
24. Boise State
25. Washington State
And here’s the ballot I submitted to the AP this week:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Michigan
4. Washington
5. Louisville
6. Texas A&M
7. Ohio State
8. Wisconsin
9. Florida
10. Nebraska
11. Baylor
12. West Virginia
13. Auburn
14. Oklahoma
15. LSU
16. Colorado
17. Utah
18. Western Michigan
19. Florida State
20. Boise State
21. North Carolina
22. Virginia Tech
23. USC
24. Penn State
25. Oklahoma State
