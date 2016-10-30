In the The Associated Press Top 25 released Sunday, the undefeated Huskies held strong at No. 4 while the Cougars entered the poll for the first time this season at No. 25.

The buildup to the Apple Cup continues to gain steam.

In the The Associated Press Top 25 released Sunday, the undefeated Huskies held strong at No. 4 while the Cougars entered the poll for the first time this season at No. 25.

Washington (8-0, 5-0) got a late punt-return touchdown from Dante Pettis to beat then-No. 17 Utah on the road Saturday. Washington State (6-2, 5-0) rallied to beat Oregon State on the road to remain undefeated in conference play, putting both team one step closer to an Apple Cup for the ages.

It’s the first time since Sept. 28, 2003 that both UW and WSU are ranked in the same AP poll.

Here’s the full AP Top 25 poll this week:

1. Alabama

2. Michigan

3. Clemson

4. Washington

5. Louisville

6. Ohio State

7. Texas A&M

8. Wisconsin

9. Nebraska

10. Florida

11. Auburn

12. Oklahoma

13. Baylor

14. West Virginia

15. LSU

16. Utah

17. Western Michigan

18. North Carolina

19. Florida State

20. Penn State

21. Colorado

22. Oklahoma State

23. Virginia Tech

24. Boise State

25. Washington State

And here’s the ballot I submitted to the AP this week:

