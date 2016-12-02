Follow along live as the No. 4 UW Huskies take on the No. 9 Colorado Buffs in the Pac-12 championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

It’s all come to this. The Huskies’ dream season has gotten them a No. 4 ranking and a spot in the Pac-12 championship game Friday night, as they get set to square off against a powerful Colorado team at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. But if UW wants to make those dream a reality, they’ll have to win.

With a victory, the Dawgs would almost surely be a lock to enter the College Football Playoff for a chance to contend for a national championship. With a loss, UW would be looking at a bowl game and a whole lot of “what ifs”.

Follow along all night as the Huskies (11-1, 8-1 Pac-12) and Buffaloes (10-2, 8-1) square off with the Pac-12 title on the line.

Kickoff: 6:20 p.m. PT Friday at Levi’s Stadium

TV: FOX (Channel 13)

Radio: ESPN 710

Latest line: Huskies favored by 8.5 points