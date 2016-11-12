The No. 4 Huskies look to improve to 10-0 as they host the red-hot USC Trojans, who come to Seattle having won five straight games. Follow along live for updates, commentary, photos and more.

The No. 4 Huskies face perhaps their toughest challenge to date as they get set to host the resurgent USC Trojans at Husky Stadium.

After starting the season 1-3, the Trojans are undefeated since they decided to start redshirt freshman QB Sam Darnold. Meanwhile the Huskies have rolled behind their own young QB, Jake Browning, who is currently in the Heisman conversation with 34 touchdown passes and just three interceptions.

Follow along live all evening for full coverage, commentary, photos and more as the Huskies look to keep their dream season alive.

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. PT Saturday at Husky Stadium

TV: FOX

Radio: KOMO-AM 1000/FM-97.7