King, John Ross III and Budda Baker could all be selected in the first round of the NFL draft.

Two years ago, three University of Washington players — Danny Shelton, Marcus Peters and Shaq Thompson — were selected in the first round of the NFL draft, the first time that had happened in UW history.

Two weeks from today, there’s a chance three more Huskies could go in the first round.

In various mock drafts, John Ross III, Budda Baker and Kevin King are all projected to go anywhere between the middle of the first round to the end of the second round.

Sidney Jones was considered a first-round lock before tearing his Achilles at UW’s Pro Day last month, but some still see him as an option in the second round.

No one’s stock has rocketed more than King’s.

The 6-foot-3 cornerback was generally viewed as a second- or third-round selection before the NFL combine. Then he went out and posted a 4.43-second 40-yard dash — plus a 6.56 in the three-cone drill, the best of anyone at the combine — and now he might not even last past the 20th pick.

A look at where some mock drafts project the Huskies as the April 27 draft draws closer:

…

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

No. 24, Oakland Raiders: Kevin King

Kiper: “In a great class of cornerbacks, King stands out for his size (6-3, 200), and the 4.43 40 at the combine moved him up my board (No. 4 corner).”

No. 32, New Orleans Saints: John Ross III

Kiper: “With Brandin Cooks now in New England, Ross is an ideal replacement. Cooks ran a 4.33 40 at the combine, the fastest among receivers in 2014, and Ross set the combine record with a 4.22. Ross had 81 catches for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns last season.”

No. 59, Kansas City Chiefs: Budda Baker

Kiper: “If Baker were bigger, I think he’d be a top-15 pick, but his 5-10 frame will scare off a few teams. He could line up in the slot, play deep safety or help in run support in the box. Wherever he lands in the draft, I expect to see him on my Rookie Big Board throughout the 2017 season.”

No. 63, Atlanta Falcons: Sidney Jones

Kiper: “The Falcons have some depth in the secondary and could afford to redshirt Jones, who tore his Achilles at the Washington pro day. I thought he’d be taken in the first 15 or 20 picks before his injury.”

…

Todd McShay, ESPN

No. 26, Seattle Seahawks: Kevin King

McShay: “The Seahawks like corners with length, and King has plenty of that, standing 6-foot-3 with 32-inch arms. He showed outstanding explosiveness for a player his size, including a 4.43 40 and a 39½-inch vertical.”

No. 30, Pittsburgh Steelers: John Ross III

McShay: “Ross broke the modern combine record with a 4.22 40. He has savvy route-running ability and reliable hands and will contribute as a returner.”

No. 50, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Budda Baker

McShay: “This would be a tremendous steal for the Bucs if Baker fell this far; he’s my No. 25 overall player right now. Baker might get overlooked in comparison to Malik Hooker’s ball production and Obi Melifonwu’s freak athleticism, but he has very few weaknesses in his game.”

…

Danny Kelly, The Ringer

No. 17, Washington: Budda Baker

Kelly: “Grabbing Baker at this spot gives Washington a playmaking starter at the ever-important free safety spot opposite Swearinger. The former Washington ball hawk possesses the instincts and speed to be the last line of defense down the middle of the field.”

No. 19, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: John Ross III

Kelly: “Taking Ross here and pairing him with DeSean Jackson gives Tampa Bay two of the fastest field-stretching threats in the league. What will opponents do if one of their starting corners struggles with deep speed? … Along with Mike Evans, who’s dangerous at every level, this pick immediately makes the Bucs one of the hardest offenses in the NFL to game plan against.”

No. 26, Seattle Seahawks: Kevin King

Kelly: “King is tailor-made for the Seahawks Cover 3 defense, with plenty of size (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) and athleticism (4.43 40, 39.5-inch vertical). Richard Sherman’s on the trade block this spring, and … it’s time to start thinking about their defense without the four-time All-Pro. This is the highest the Seahawks have taken a corner in the John Schneider–Pete Carroll era, but a lack of depth makes it a necessity.”

…

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

No. 13 Arizona Cardinals: John Ross III

Jeremiah: “The Cardinals could look at a safety here but they really need to add some youth to their receiver group. Ross is a dynamic vertical threat who fits perfectly in Arizona’s offensive system.”

No. 26, Seattle Seahawks: Kevin King

Jeremiah: “King is an ideal player for the Seahawks’ defense. He’s very long, athletic, and competitive.”

No. 32, New Orleans Saints: Budda Baker

Jeremiah: “Baker can play nickel or safety at the next level. He would team with Gareon Conley to add some juice to the Saints’ secondary.”

…

Chris Burke, Sports Illustrated

No. 24, Oakland Raiders: John Ross III

Burke: “Ross’s injury history could be all that keeps him from pushing toward the top 10. By this point, he’s a steal.”

No. 32, New Orleans Saints: Kevin King

Burke: “King vaulted himself into the first round with his combine performance.”