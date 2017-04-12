Co-defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake on new contracts: “We still have to grind and work hard, no matter what. It is never time to relax. We are in here to win championships."

Jimmy Lake has been knocked down a few times in his 17-year coaching career.

In 2004, after just one season as the Huskies’ defensive backs coach, he was part of Keith Gilbertson’s staff that was fired after a 1-10 season. In 2011, less than a year after signing a contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he was part of the staff that was also let go.

Now entering his fourth season in his second stint on the Washington coaching staff, Lake isn’t taking for granted the spoils that have come with the Huskies’ resurgence.

In a high-pressure profession where insecurity is the norm — Lake, for example, has had eight coaching stops in 17 years — UW’s football staff is enjoying some rare stability.

“I don’t even think about that word (stability),” Lake said Wednesday, a day after UW announced contract extensions and raises for Chris Petersen and his staff. “All I think about is that I am with a great group of guys. Chris Petersen allows us to have a great culture with our coaches where we can all bond together, work together, grind together and get better. It is a joy to come to work every single day.”

In negotiating his own extension, Petersen said a priority for him was to take care of his assistants. After the Huskies won the Pac-12 championship and advanced to the College Football Playoff for the first time last fall, the salary pool for UW’s nine assistant coaches rose from $3.54 million to $4.675 million with their new deals.

“There’s so many factors that come into play in terms of staff continuity,” Petersen said, “because I really feel like this place is going to attract the best of the best. I think we can recruit the best players, the best coaches here. There’s always going to be opportunities (elsewhere). Even though this is one of the best places in the country, there might be another opportunity because these guys are so good. We have to be able to reload and continue to bring in high-level talent to sustain what we’re trying to get done here.

“When (administrators) support us like this, that’s what it’s all about.”

This winter, Lake was offered the job as defensive coordinator at California — where he would have teamed with former UW defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox, now in his first season as the Bears’ the coach — but opted to remain with the Huskies. He was rewarded with a two-year extension and a 30-percent salary increase, to $650,000 annually.

Pete Kwiatkowski, UW’s defensive coordinator, is now the highest-paid assistant in program history, earning $875,000 a year.

The pressure, Lake knows, only builds from here.

“I’ve been through this,” he said, “where we still have to grind and work hard, no matter what. It is never time to relax. We are in here to win championships, so every single … day, we are trying to recruit great kids, coach these guys up and become better coaches ourselves so we can get this university to new heights.”

Petersen’s reworked contract is valued at $34.125 million over the next seven years, making him the highest-paid coach in the Pac-12. He reiterated Wednesday his commitment to UW long-term.

“I’ve been so fortunate in my travels, everywhere I’ve always gone I’ve always thought I was going to stay there for the rest of my life,” he said. “I’m getting older now and it’s harder to move the older you get, teaching those old dogs new tricks. I feel really excited that I can be here a long time. … If I could stay as long as this contract is, I’ll be the happiest guy around.”