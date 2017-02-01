The Huskies welcome 10 offensive players on Wednesday.

The Huskies are expected to sign a total of 18 recruits on National Signing Day. Here are profiles of the 10 offensive players who signed National Letters of Intent with Washington on Wednesday:

JAKE HAENER

Quarterback

6-0, 196, Monte Vista HS, Danville, Calif.



UW bio: Named the first-team quarterback on the All-Bay Area Preps team following senior year … also first-team All-North Coast Section and All-East Bay Athletic League … also the All-NorCal first-team quarterback … finished career with 8,464 yards on 597-for-977 passing, with a school-record 90 TDs and 24 interceptions over three years and 35 games … as a senior, led the Mustangs to a 12-1 record and the CIF North Coast Section Division I championship … completed 170-for-279 for 2,976 yards, 37 TDs and eight interceptions as a senior … also rushed for six scores … as a junior, went 208-for-321 for 3,005 yards, 35 TDs and just six interceptions … as a sophomore, threw for 2,483 yards on 219-for-377 passing, with 18 TDs and 10 picks … ranked the No. 53 quarterback in the nation by scout.com … ranked the No. 20 (rivals.com) and No. 31 (247sports.com) pro-style QB prospect … ESPN’s No. 28 “pocket passer” … mother and grandfather both attended the UW.

Quote: “His wiring is exactly what we’re looking for.” — Jonathan Smith, UW offensive coordinator.

SALVON AHMED

Running back

5-11, 189, Juanita HS, Kirkland

UW bio: Named All-KincCo 3A at running back and cornerback as well as KingCo 3A offensive MVP as a senior … also named to the USA Today all-state team (all levels) at defensive back … rushed for 1,300 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior despite being limited to just six games because of a broken finger … named to the Seattle Times’ all-area team as both a senior and junior. … ESPN’s No. 106 overall prospect, as well as it’s No. 12 running back and No. 2 prospect in the state … 247sports.com ranked him the No. 2 recruit in Washington, and the No. 2 athlete and No. 110 overall prospect in the country … rated the No. 211 overall prospect in the nation and No. 14 athlete by Scout.com.

Quote: “Home is where I wanted to be and home is where we’re going to win a national championship.” — Ahmed, during his UW commitment in September

TERRELL BYNUM

Wide receiver

6-0, 184, St. John Bosco HS, Long Beach, Calif.

UW bio: Named first-team All-Trinity League as a senior … helped the Braves to a 13-2 overall record, the CIF Southern Section championship and the CIF Open Division state championship as a senior in 2016 … Braves avenged a regular season loss with a win over Mater Dei, 42-28, for the Southern Section title, then handled De La Salle, 56-33, for state crown … caught 58 passes for 737 yards and seven TDs as a senior … played for Servite High School in Anaheim as a sophomore and junior … caught 39 passes for 611 yards and three TDs in 2015, earning first-team All-Trinity League … made 31 receptions for 391 yards and five scores as a sophomore at Servite in 2014 … went to St. John Bosco as a freshman … played in the Polynesian Bowl following his senior year … PrepStar All-America … named to the Tacoma News-Tribune’s Western 100 … rated the No. 34 receiver and No. 243 overall prospect in the nation by scout.com … also ran track in high school.

Quote: “Really excited to get Terrell here on board. Obviously one of the most electrifying athletes on the West Coast — a guy that really (fills) a need for us with the loss of John Ross.” — Bush Hamdan, UW wide receivers coach

Already missing the boys but Once a Dawg Always a Dawg. Husky nation please welcome @TDBynum 2 @UW_Football fam! Make me proud nephew #GROW pic.twitter.com/Bt7IOdw1ok — John Ross III (@WatchJRoss) February 1, 2017

ALEX COOK

Wide receiver

6-1, 186, Sheldon HS, Sacramento

UW bio: Named first-team Sacramento Bee All-Metro as a defensive back in 2016 … Huskies went 8-4 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division I playoffs as a senior in 2016 … made 26 catches for 609 yards (a 23.4-yard average) and eight TDs and also rushed for 369 yards and three scores on just 39 carries as a senior … credited with 92 total tackles and also returned kicks and punts for Sheldon … as a junior, caught 46 passes for 703 yards and seven TDs while recording 48 tackles … PrepStar All-West Region … named to the Tacoma News-Tribune’s Western 100 … listed as the No. 220 overall prospect and No. 32 receiver in the nation by scout.com.

Quote: “When you think about a complete football player, (Cook) comes to mind. Here’s a guy that’s played offense, defense, special teams. He brings a level of toughness to our program that we need.” — Hamdan

TY JONES

Wide receiver

6-4, 206, Provo HS, Provo, Utah

UW bio: U.S. Army All-American … earned first-team All-Utah from USA Today … All-Valley 4A Co-Offensive Player of the Year, Region 7 Offensive MVP, 4A all-state (coaches), Deseret News 4A all-state and Salt Lake Tribune all-state (all levels) … caught 63 passes for 1,523 yards (a 24.2-yard average) and 20 TDs as a senior, when the Bulldogs finished 7-5 and earned a berth in the first round of the class 4A state playoffs … in 2015, team went 8-3 and played in the 4A playoffs … had 53 receptions for 589 yards and 14 scores as a junior, earning first-team All-Region 7, All-Valley and Salt Lake Tribune All-Tribune and Deseret News 4A all-state … in 2014, his sophomore year, caught 18 passes for 248 yards and four TDs to earn honorable mention All-Valley … ranked the No. 29 wide receiver prospect and No. 205 overall prospect in the nation by scout.com … participated in track & field sprints, hurdles, long jump, high jump and shotput.

Quote: “Great length to him, natural pass-catcher, great body control. We think he’s going to fill a void for us that we greatly need in this program — getting a bigger-type player making plays up here at Montlake.” — Hamdan

HUNTER BRYANT

Tight end

6-2, 241, Eastside Catholic HS, Sammamish

UW bio: Named to Seattle Times all-state and Metro League Mountain Division Offensive co-MVP … also one of five members of his class named a Seattle Times “blue-chip recruit” … a MaxPreps All-America second team selection … caught 138 passes for 2,483 yards and 35 TDs during prep career … helped the Crusaders to an 11-2 record as a senior, when he had 56 receptions for 979 yards and 10 TDs in nine games… as a junior, helped Eastside to a perfect 13-0 record and the 3A state championship … caught 48 passes for 1,137 yards and 17 TDs as a junior, including two TD receptions in the state title game … Eastside Catholic went 13-2 and won the 3A state title his sophomore year … 34 receptions for 387 yards and eight TDs as a sophomore … listed as the No. 73 overall prospect and No. 2 tight end in the nation by scout.com … rated No. 3 in the state and the No. 5 tight end and No. 189 overall prospect in the nation by 247sports.com … rivals.com ranked him the No. 2 recruit in Washington, the No. 4 TE in the country and the nation’s No. 141 overall recruit … father, Eric Bryant, was a strength and conditioning coach at the UW in the 1990s

Quote: “The one thing I think about when I think about Hunter Bryant is just his unique physicality and his dynamic playmaking ability. He provides us a down-the-field threat that can catch the ball in contested areas over the middle of the field. And the best thing about this young man is being 240 pounds coming out of high school, he’s going to be a physical presence right away.” — Jordan Paopao, UW tight ends coach

CADE OTTON

Tight end

6-5, 222, Tumwater HS, Olympia

UW bio: Played on a Tumwater team that went 47-5 in his four years … named the Olympian newspaper’s are player of the year in 2016 … also Associated Press 2A state player of the year, Seattle Times all-state and Evergreen Conference 2A MVP in 2016 … also named to the USA Today all-state team (all levels) and Tacoma News-Tribune all-area team … caught 39 passes for 733 yards and 13 TDs as a senior, when he also had 107 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and three sacks … set school records for career receptions (95), receiving yards (1,705) and receiving touchdowns (33) … also served as the team’s long snapper for four seasons … as a senior, helped the Thunderbirds to a 9-2 record and a berth in the quarterfinals of the 2A state playoffs … in 2015, Tumwater went 13-1 and advanced to the 2A state championship game … named to the Associated Press 2A all-state team as a tight end and at linebacker in 2015 … team went 12-1 his sophomore season, finishing the season in the 2A state semifinals … played on the varsity as a freshman, when Tumwater went 13-1 and made it to the state championship game … PrepStar All-West Region … named a “red-chip recruit” by the Seattle Times … also named to the Tacoma News-Tribune’s Western 100 … rivals.com’s No. 20 tight end in America … rated the No. 8 prospect in the state and No. 22 tight end in the nation by 247sports.com … also ESPN’s No. 22 tight end … the No. 47 tight end prospect in the country, according to scout.com … also played basketball … played football for his grandfather, Sid Otton, the winningest coach in Washington state high school history.

Quote: “Extremely excited about this young man. Another in-state kid to just continue the great lineage of tight ends at the University of Washington. … More of a true, old-school throwback ‘Y’ — a typical end-line blocker. But what I think is unique about Cade is his soft hands for his size.” — Paopao

HENRY BAINIVALU

Offensive lineman

6-5, 285, Skyline HS, Sammamish

UW bio: Named to the Seattle Times all-state team as a senior … also KingCo 4A Lineman of the Year and first-team 4A All-KingCo at both offensive and defensive line … helped the Spartans to a 9-3 overall record and the 4A state quarterfinals as a senior in 2016 … named to the USA Today all-state team (all levels) as a senior … helped Skyline to a 12-2 overall record and a spot in the 4A state championship game as a junior in 2015 … one of five members of his class named a Seattle Times “blue-chip recruit” … ESPN rated him the No. 157 player in the country, No. 3 prospect in Washington and the No. 16 tackle in the nation … according to 247sports.com, the No. 20 guard and No. 197 overall prospect in the nation, and No. 4 recruit in Washington … scout.com ranked him the No. 22 guard recruit in the nation … No. 5 in the state and the No. 30 offensive tackle in rivals.com’s rankings … also wrestled and threw the shot and discus in high school

Quote: “Three words to describe Henry are big, athletic and powerful. He’s got really good size, he’s long and moves his feet extremely well.” — Chris Strausser, UW offensive line coach

JAXSON KIRKLAND

Offensive lineman

6-6, 325, Jesuit HS, Portland

UW bio: Class 6A first-team all-state and USA Today All-Oregon first team as a senior … also first-team All-Metro League … led the Crusaders to a 12-1 record and the quarterfinals of the state’s 6A playoffs … a part of a 14-0 class 6A state championship Jesuit team in 2015 … named first-team 6A all-state and first-team All-Metro League as a junior … helped Jesuit to a 9-3 overall record and the 6A state quarterfinals as a sophomore in 2014 … PrepStar All-West Region … named to the Tacoma News-Tribune’s Western 100 … ranked the No. 53 offensive tackle in the nation by scout.com … the No. 5 overall prospect in the state of Oregon and No. 60 tackle in the country, according to 247sports.com … rated the No. 59 tackle in the country by rivals.com … ESPN.com’s No. 48-ranked tackle and No. 5 player in Oregon … also threw the shotput in high school … son of Dean Kirkland, a three-year letterman (1988-90) offensive lineman at Washington … Dean was a three-year starter, an All-Pac-10 first-team selection and a captain on the 1990 team

Quote: “Long, nasty and legacy. … He’s not just trying to block you; he’s trying to finish you and put you on your back.” — Strausser

COLE NORGAARD

Offensive lineman

6-4, 280, St. Mary’s HS, Clements, Calif.

UW bio: Named the Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2016 … also named to the Stockton Record’s all-area first team … also first-team All-CIF Sac-Joaquin Section … as a senior, helped lead St. Mary’s to a 14-2 record, the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship and a berth in the state’s Division I-AA state championship game, where the Rams loss by three points … in 2015, as a junior, helped St. Mary’s to a 10-3 record and the section semifinals … named second-team All-TCAL as a defensive lineman in 2015 … ESPN.com rated him the No. 71 offensive tackle prospect in the nation … ranked the No. 132 offensive tackle prospect in the country by scout.com.

Quote: “He’s a sleeper. … He played defensive line and tight end all the way up through his junior year in high school. Just this past season, they moved him to offensive tackle and he did a tremendous job.” — Strausser