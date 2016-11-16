The Huskies have a 32-percent chance to make the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight.com.

Washington dropped two spots to No. 6 in the College Football Playoff committee rankings released Tuesday evening, leaving the door cracked open for the Huskies to sneak into the national semifinals.

Just as important for Washington, the CFP committee showed much respect for the Pac-12, ranking half the league in the top 25: No. 6 UW, No. 10 Colorado, No. 12 Utah, No. 13 USC, No. 22 Washington State and No. 24 Stanford.

By comparison, the SEC also has six ranked teams and the Big Ten has five.

The Huskies have a 32-percent chance to make the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight.com. To have a chance to reach the final four, UW obviously has to win its final two regular season games — vs. Arizona State on Saturday and at Washington State in the Apple Cup next week — and then win the Dec. 2 Pac-12 championship game (against either Colorado, Utah or USC).

Even then, there figures to be much debate about UW’s strength of schedule compared to other (potential) one-loss teams at that time — specifically Louisville and Ohio State/Michigan. The big question could become whether the committee would take two Big Ten teams (if, say, Wisconsin or Penn State win the Big Ten title game).

But if the Huskies are 12-1 with a Pac-12 title bet, it’s difficult to picture the CFP committee leaving them out, given the respect the committee is showing the conference now. Of course, much can and will change before the final rankings are released on Dec. 4, but that’s the sense here with two weeks left in the regular season.

It’s also hardly a given that the Huskies will win out, especially with how they played in Saturday’s 26-13 loss to USC.

If not one of the national semifinals, the Rose Bowl is certainly a possibility for UW (if they win the Pac-12 title) or they could receive an at-large bid to one of the other New Year’s Six bowl games (the Cotton Bowl appears the most likely alternative in that scenario).

Still so many scenarios to play out, and that’s part of what makes college football so fun, isn’t it?