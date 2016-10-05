UW offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith on Browning: "He’s playing at a high level and he’s got a bunch of confidence right now. We’ve got to keep that going."

Jake Browning shut it down two months ago, his social-media game that is.

“Hello fall camp. Goodbye Twitter,” he posted on Aug. 7.

He hasn’t been heard from on Twitter since.

Folks outside of Seattle are starting to hear more and more about Washington’s sophomore quarterback, particularly after his performance in Friday’s 44-6 thrashing of Stanford at Husky Stadium.

Chris Petersen and UW coaches worked hard to downplay the expectations surrounding Browning when the quarterback arrived on campus in January 2015 and as he competed, and eventually won, the starting job as a true freshman.

They’re continuing those efforts this week, even as Browning has gained traction in the Heisman Trophy discussion. Sports Illustrated this week has Browning ranked No. 4 on its Heisman Watch list, up one spot from last week, and one spot ahead of Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey.

That coaches shrug off such hype fits Browning’s personality too. He’s loathe to talk much about himself, and his Twitter shut-down has become an annual tradition during the season.

“Jake’s won’t even talk about it (or) read it,” UW offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith said Wednesday.

There is, of course, much to like about the first five games of Browning’s sophomore season. The No. 5 Huskies are 5-0 entering Saturday’s game at Oregon, and Browning ranks second in the nation in passing efficiency rating (194.88 rating), third in touchdowns (17) and fifth in completion percentage (70.5).

“He’s playing at a high level and he’s got a bunch of confidence right now,” Smith said. “We’ve got to keep that going.”

In his first game against Stanford, Browning completed 15-of-21 passes for 210 yards with three touchdowns and no turnovers. It was one of college football’s “most stunning showings of the season to date,” Sports Illustrated wrote.

“I don’t even think you guys have any clue how hard that kid works,” UW wide receivers coach Bush Hamdan said. “There’s time when we have to kick him out of the facility and make sure the place is locked up — and he still might be in there. It’s important to him. And it’s good to see guys have success when they put that time in for it.”