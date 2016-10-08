One play after Oregon failed to convert a fourth-and-eight, Washington running back Myles Gaskin ran 65-yards for a touchdown to give Washington a 21-0 lead over Oregon with 2:37 left in the first quarter at Autzen Stadium on Saturday.
The Huskies, trying to break a 12-game losing streak to Oregon, have scored touchdowns on each of their drives.
Most Read Stories
- Some claim Bigfoot seen on Michigan eagle-nest camera WATCH
- Seahawks’ Kevin Pierre-Louis opens up about his depression: ‘I kept trying to push through things’
- Qatar Airways orders up to 100 Boeing jets
- State GOP leader excuses Trump’s remarks: ‘He was channeling Bill Clinton’
- Want to keep your home burglar-proof? Here are some tips, from a burglar. | PNW Magazine
The Huskies opened scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jake Browning and John Ross III caught a 3-yard scoring pass from Browning.
#HEGONE@MylesGAS gets the 65-yard touchdown for @UW_Football! #UWvsUO— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) October 9, 2016
FOXhttps://t.co/uRtjBkgfm3
.@jake_browning goes for a run in Eugene and gets the TOUCHDOWN for @UW_Football! #UWvsUO— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) October 8, 2016
FOXhttps://t.co/l1vsCIY8vO
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.