One play after Oregon failed to convert a fourth-and-eight, Washington running back Myles Gaskin ran 65-yards for a touchdown to give Washington a 21-0 lead over Oregon with 2:37 left in the first quarter at Autzen Stadium on Saturday.

The Huskies, trying to break a 12-game losing streak to Oregon, have scored touchdowns on each of their drives.

The Huskies opened scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jake Browning and John Ross III caught a 3-yard scoring pass from Browning.