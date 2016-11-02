UW's sophomore running back leads the Pac-12 with 878 yards rushing entering Saturday's game at Cal, which has the Pac-12's worst rushing defense.

Washington sophomore Myles Gaskin is closing in on his second consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season as the No. 4 Huskies (8-0, 5-0 Pac-12) prepare for Saturday’s game at California (4-4, 2-3).

Gaskin leads the Pac-12 with 878 yards rushing, and he’s averaging 6.5 yards per carry with seven touchdowns. The Bears rank last in the Pac-12 in allowing 286.6 yards per game and 5.99 yards per carry.

Here’s what Gaskin had to say after practice Wednesday morning:

(Do you like back-to-back games on the road) “Yeah. Different environments — traveling is one of those fun things, getting to see different universities. You’re still (there) to play a game, but it’s cool to see other places.”

(Does a close win on the road against a quality team like Utah feel different than a typical blowout?) “Yeah, it’s one of those feelings where you know you can, but it’s good to prove it. We always talk about, that’s the type of game we like. When you play a (game) where it comes down to the wire, it brings the best out of both teams. It’s one of those things, it makes you better as a team and shows you a lot of things you can work on too. It was a good experience.”

(When did you start doing the spin move in the hole?) “It’s one of those things where you see if it can work, and if it doesn’t you try it again. But it worked, so it was cool.”

(Last year, you seemed to get stronger as the year went on. You seem to be doing that again …) “Yeah. Like I said, the O-line, they do their thing and as the year goes on they get better each and every week. I started off slow — that’s all fault to myself. I just needed to pick up on some things. But the O-line makes things easy. I really appreciate those guys.”

(What are you doing better now?) “Lot of things. A lot of film study, those types of things. You’ve got to kind of just go back to fundamentals, not try to do too much. Just do your job.”