Another Husky romp. Another cupcake swallowed. And another Husky game with few definitive answers to the burning question: Just how good are they?

Oh, we know after a third straight rout that they’re plenty good enough to crush inferior opponents, and that’s no small feat. All you have to do is look at Eastern Washington beating Washington State in Week 1, Arizona barely beating Grambling State in Week 2, and Arizona State struggling with Texas-San Antonio in Week 3 to appreciate the accomplishment of taking care of business, emphatically.

But with the meat of the schedule finally approaching, with the weather turning crisp, with Pac-12 play looming, let’s face it: We know very little about this team.

Not the fundamental questions, anyway; the existential issues of how the Huskies will perform under pressure, how they’ll react to adversity, and what they’ll do against foes that that don’t come in facing a severe athletic disadvantage.

That’s not to minimize their performance on Saturday, or the previous two Saturdays, three games in which the Huskies won by a combined 148-30 and could probably have doubled that margin if coach Chris Petersen was the vindictive sort. No doubt whatsoever this could be a special season for Washington, marked by the sort of accomplishments not seen from this program in a long time.

But there was an acknowledgment from the Huskies after their 41-3 victory over Portland State on Saturday night at Husky Stadium that the degree of difficulty is about to be raised exponentially. The Huskies open conference play next Saturday against Arizona in Tucson, and though the Wildcats have sputtered at times this year, that has been a haunted locale for UW in recent years.

“I feel like we’re ready,’’ said linebacker Keishawn Bierria. “Those first three games were just a little warmup. Now we’re ready for a big test. Now we’re ready to take on some real opponents. A lot of people say these first three games were easy for us. We approached every game as a faceless opponent. We focused on our game plan. We did our thing, they did theirs, and ours is better.”

Indeed, we’ve learned the Huskies have the ability to come out blazing, having outscored opponents 45-0 in the first quarter and 52-3 in the second quarter this year before mercifully easing off the gas.

We’ve learned quarterback Jake Browning can pass with precision – four more touchdown passes against Portland State to give him 12 for the season, just four fewer than he had all last year. And add Chico McClatcher, with 106 total yards and two touchdowns on Saturday, to the growing list of dynamic playmakers who have emerged this year.

We’ve learned that at their best, the Huskies have a swarming, opportunistic defense, one that forced four turnovers Saturday and still hasn’t allowed a touchdown against its first unit.

“This team, all three phases, they have some special kids,’’ Portland State coach Bruce Barnum said. “Usually you say, ‘Oh, they’ve got a special guy on offense,’ or ‘they have these two guys, the quarterback and this guy.’ You go through special teams, offense, defense on that team and they have them. From Budda (Baker), to (Elijah) Qualls, to (Jake) Browning, it doesn’t stop.”

The Huskies know, however, their moment of reckoning is coming, with Arizona, Stanford and Oregon in rapid-fire succession.

“We’ve seen this schedule for a long time going, OK, we’ve got our first three games, which have their unique challenges, but then we start the league in a tough way,” Petersen said. “To go to Arizona (for) a night game to open the league, that’s going to be a challenge. Then we come home for a short week against Stanford, and then go to Eugene. So we’ll find out. We’ll find out quickly what we have.”

In a halftime chat with reporters, athletic director Jennifer Cohen said her ideal blueprint for building a nonconference schedule is for an A-B-C format – one marquee team, one middle-of-the-road team, and one team from the FCS realm. But she doesn’t have an opening to apply that until 2022 (after the Huskies play Michigan home-and-home in 2020 and 2021).

For 2016, the Huskies must hope gaining confidence and momentum with lopsided victories will benefit them as they move up in grade.

“There’s always stuff we can get better at individually, skillwise, but where we’re at now, I feel good about it,’’ defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski said. “The guys are confident.

“We’ve got Pac-12 play now, and things going to change. We’re playing better athletes, more of them. You want your guys to have that confidence and feel good about themselves, and I think they’ve done a good job of keeping our mindset in check and not looking ahead.”

Petersen fussed over the elements of sloppiness he observed Saturday, particularly in the third quarter when the offense stalled while trying to slow the game down. And though the Huskies gained 213 yards on the ground, 93 by Myles Gaskin, he saw room for growth in that area.

“General impression, I think we need to do a little more,’’ he said of the rushing game.

The Huskies could overwhelm and overcome their mistakes through sheer athletic superiority through these three games. That’s about to change. And we’re about to find out just how good this undefeated and so-far unchallenged team really is.