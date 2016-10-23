Each day, we'll highlight a member of the Washington Huskies and offer an interesting tidbit about each player.

Brandon Beaver

Safety

Number: 9

Year: Senior

Height/weight: 6-0, 190

High school: Dominguez (Long Beach, Calif.)

Husky highlights: He returned an interception 96 yards last season against Utah State. He was tackled at the Aggies’ 3-yard line, but not before setting the UW record for longest interception return. Missed the second half of last season after tearing his ACL, but in his first game back, he returned an interception 46 yards in the season opener against Rutgers.

Fast facts: He moved from cornerback to safety during his redshirt freshman season… He also excelled in basketball in high school and was the No. 12 cornerback in the nation by rivals.com.