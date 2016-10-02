Which streak will end Saturday? The Ducks will either snap three straight losses (the longest since 2007) or extend their cherished 12-year dominance over Northwest rival Washington.

When/where: 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Autzen Stadium (FOX, 1000 AM, 97.7 FM).

Coach: Mark Helfrich is 35-11 overall, including 22-7 in the Pac-12 and 2-1 in bowl games in his fourth season with the Ducks. He was Oregon’s offensive coordinator and quarterback coach for four years (2009-12) before replacing Chip Kelly who left for the NFL.

Record: 2-3, 0-2 in Pac-12.

Early line: UW by 8.5.

Last season: Oregon limped into the game at 3-3 following an overtime loss against Washington State before doing what they always do against Washington – win. The Ducks controlled most of the action in their 26-20 victory at Husky Stadium before UW made things close at the end. Oregon had more yards (442 to 385), first downs (21-17) and fewer penalties (0-1). The Ducks finished 9-4, including a 47-41 triple overtime loss in the Alamo Bowl.

Last week: Oregon lost its third straight game, a 51-33 defeat at Washington State at Martin Stadium. The Cougars rolled up 651 total yards.

Star players:

RB Royce Freeman is second in the Pac-12 with 463 rushing yards, 115.8 rushing yards per game average and seven touchdowns. He suffered an apparent right leg injury in Week 3 during a 35-32 loss at Nebraska and sat out the next game. The 5-foot-11, 230-pound junior returned last Saturday and finished with 138 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 7.3 yards on 19 carries. Two years ago, Freeman rolled over Washington for 169 yards and four TDs. Last season he had 138 yards against the Huskies. He’s considered an early-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft if he leaves school early.

QB Dakota Prukop is the third starter in the past two years. The Montana State graduate transfer beat out true freshman Justin Herbert before the season for the job. Prukop has started every game this season with mixed results. He had his best game in Week 2 during a 44-26 win over Virginia while throwing for 331 yards, 3 TDs and no interceptions. But Prukop had his worst outing last Saturday when he managed just 136 passing yards and threw an interception.

WR Darren Carrington II, who was suspended for the first six games in 2015, was Oregon’s leading returning pass catcher with 32 receptions and 609 yards last season. This year, he’s off to a relatively slow start. He has 304 receiving yards on 21 catches. But he’s a big-play threat who averages 14.5 yards per grab. Carrington also has three TD catches, including a 55-yarder.

By the numbers:

11-7 – Oregon’s record the past two seasons since appearing in the 2014 national title game.

11 – Number of freshman listed in Oregon’s two-deep depth chart, which is the most in the Pac-12.

45 – Penalties for the Ducks, which resulted in 431 penalized yards – both conference highs.

2006 – The last time Oregon lost four consecutive games. That year the Ducks finished 7-6.

490.4 – Average yards for Oregon’s opponents, which ranks 11th in the Pac-12.