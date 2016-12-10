Quarterback Lamar Jackson is the first Louisville player to win the Heisman Trophy, beating out preseason favorite Deshaun Watson of Clemson despite some late-season struggles. Washington quarterback Jake Browning finished sixth in the voting.

NEW YORK — Lamar Jackson leapt over a loaded field of Heisman Trophy contenders early in the season and by the time he slowed down nobody could catch him.

The sensational sophomore quarterback became the first Louisville player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, beating out preseason favorite Deshaun Watson of Clemson despite some late-season struggles.

“I almost cried,” Jackson said. “I never get emotional, but to have my name called and see all those great players …”

Baker Mayfield finished third and Oklahoma teammate and fellow finalist Dede Westbrook was fourth. Michigan’s Jabrill Peppers was fifth.

UW’s Jake Browning finished sixth. The sophomore quarterback received three first-place votes, 41 second-place votes and 91 third-place votes.

It’s the second-highest finish by a Huskies player in the program’s history. Steve Entman placed fourth in 1991, when Michigan’s Desmond Howard won it.

Watson, who finished third in Heisman voting last year, led a stacked group of contenders entering this season.

Jackson outdid them all in his first season as Louisville’s full-time starter, accounting for 51 touchdowns and averaging 410 yards per game in total offense. He ultimately won going away, with 2,144 points to Watson’s 1,524. By percentage of possible points received, Jackson’s victory was the sixth-largest in Heisman history, and he became the youngest winner at 19 years, 352 days.

Jackson is the first Heisman Trophy winner to play on a team that lost its last two games of the regular season since Tim Brown of Notre Dame in 1987.

No matter. Jackson did so much before November it was difficult to deny him the award because of a couple of missteps at the end.

In a romp over Florida State and a close loss at Clemson, Jackson threw for 511 yards, ran for 308 and accounted for eight touchdowns.

“Each and every game should be a Heisman moment,” Jackson said.

Jackson left that Oct. 1 game in Death Valley as a threat to run away with the Heisman, but losses to Houston and Kentucky, when he committed four turnovers, in late November provided an opportunity for others to sway voters.

Watson made the biggest surge, but fell short.