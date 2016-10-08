It's time for the big game. Follow our live coverage and analysis as the No. 5 Washington Huskies take on their Pac-12 arch-rivals in Eugene.

The Washington Huskies, undefeated and ranked fifth in the nation, are hoping to snap a 12-year losing streak against their rival Oregon Ducks on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. With quarterback Jake Browning squarely in the Heisman hunt after UW’s 44-6 rout of the then-No. 7 Stanford Cardinal last week, and with struggling Oregon on a three-game losing streak, many Washington fans are thinking this is the year the Huskies bring down the Ducks.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Pacific time. The game is televised on Fox and broadcast on 950 AM KJR radio in Seattle. You can follow live updates and analysis from The Seattle Times’ crew below.

