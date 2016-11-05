Follow along live for complete coverage, commentary and photos as the UW Huskies look to remain unbeaten as they take on the Golden Bears.
A week after passing a tough road test in Utah, the No. 4 Huskies (8-0, 5-0) face another road challenge as they take on the Cal Bears (4-4, 2-3) in Berkeley.
It’ll be a meeting of the two top offenses in the Pac-12, as Jake Browning and the Huskies hold the top spot with 46.1 points per game, followed by Cal’s 41.3 points per game. So, it’s safe to say there will be plenty of scoring during Saturday’s game under the lights.
Follow along live as we bring you complete coverage, commentary and photos as UW looks to remain unbeaten as they take on the Golden Bears.
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. PT Saturday at California Memorial Stadium
TV: ESPN
Radio: KOMO-AM 1000/FM-97.7
