Says linebackers coach Bob Gregory: "Camilo might be the most explosive guy we have on our team but the least experienced."

Redshirt freshman linebacker Camilo Eifler is one of the most intriguing young athletes on the Huskies’ roster … in part because he might be the best all-around athlete on the team.

“Camilo might be the most explosive guy we have on our team,” linebackers coach Bob Gregory said, “but the least experienced. He played a lot of high school basketball and was a football player later in his career, so he’s still kind of figuring the game out a little bit. But in terms of raw athlete, he’s very talented.”

The Huskies are rich in talent at middle linebacker. Seniors Azeem Victor and Keishawn Bierria are one of the best inside tandems in the nation, and behind them Ben Burr-Kirven and DJ Beavers have considerable experience. Then there’s senior Sean Constantine and sophomore Brandon Wellington, among others.

Eifler, from Berkeley, Calif., played for UW legend Napoleon Kaufman at Oakland’s Bishop O’Dowd High. His raw potential is as good as anyone’s on the roster. At 6-feet-1, 223 pounds, he had one of the team’s top vertical leaps (39.5 inches) during winter conditioning tests, and he’s one of the team’s fastest linebackers.

“He played I think two years of organized football before he got here,” Burr-Kirven said, “so obviously there’s just nuances of the game you pick up when you’ve played since you were a little kid. He didn’t have that. But we had the scrimmage the other day, and he just looks like years better than he did last year.

“Obviously, he’s always been a freak athlete and is always making plays regardless, but now his mind has really caught up with what his body can do. So you’re starting to see the full potential he has to unleash. Because once his mind and his feet are on the same page, he’s going to be pretty hard to stop.”