He wore his purple tie on College Gameday and picked the Huskies, though he still thinks there's an 'R' in Washington.

Count Lee Corso as the single national media member picking Washington over Alabama in the Peach Bowl.

He wore a purple tie on the set of College Gameday and picked as such, saying “Washington is going to upset Alabama.”

His reasoning?

“The Huskies have not allowed an opponent to score a single defensive or special teams touchdown all year. Against Alabama, that’s big.”

He also praised Huskies coach Chris Petersen, but not in the way others have been in the lead up to the Peach Bowl.

“Coach Pete and his staff, he’s a young version of [Nick] Saban when it comes to preparation and the long game.”

“Especially with four weeks to get ready,” Kirk Herbstreit added.

“That’s what I said,” Corso finished.

Watch the whole segment below: