Coleman, UW's No. 2 running back, leads the Pac-12 with 8.3 yards per carry, and he's one of the Huskies' most committed special-teams players.

The runs were special, sure. Lavon Coleman scored two touchdowns in Washington’s 45-17 Apple Cup victory Friday, on runs of 15 and 22 yards, to help the Huskies win their first Pac-12 North title.

Just as notable, and certainly just as valuable, were the two touchdown-saving tackles Coleman made on special teams.

Washington’s backup running back, Coleman is one the Huskies’ most committed— and one of their best — special-teams players, contributing on all four of the Huskies’ kickoff and punt teams.

“We’ve always really valued Lavon,” UW coach Chris Petersen said. “He plays on all the special teams, and that how you like your running backs to be. He’s a running back that could almost be a linebacker, so it’s awesome. He’s never flinched.”

For as good as UW’s offensive line has been, and for as productive as UW’s receivers have been, Coleman’s breakthrough season as the No. 2 back has been as surprising as anything this season for the No. 4 Huskies (11-1, 8-1), who play ninth-ranked Colorado in Friday’s Pac-12 championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

The Huskies have an ideal setup out of the backfield. Sophomore Myles Gaskin (1,180 yards, 10 TDs), the 5-foot-9, 192-pound featured back, has stayed fresh while averaging 16.5 carries per game.

The 220-pound Coleman (735 yards, 6 TDs) has made the most of his 7.4 carries per game, as he leads the Pac-12 with 8.3 yards per carry. He had 86 yards and those two TDs on 10 carries in the Apple Cup.

Both backs are among the 10 fastest players on the UW roster. Gaskin ran a 4.49-second 40-yard dash last offseason; Coleman ran a 4.5.

“It’s such a great combination between him and Myles,” Petersen said. “Lavon is a great guy to bring in late because he’s so strong and so powerful, and defenses are worn down a little bit. And if you’re worn down going against him he’s going to break some tackles.”

Making tackles has become another specialty for Coleman, a junior from Lompoc, Calif.

Against the Cougars, Coleman likely saved one touchdown when he tackled Kaleb Fossum from behind at the end of a 41-yard kickoff return in the first quarter.

His next tackle was even more important. If not for Coleman, WSU’s Jamal Morrow surely would have finished off a long punt return in the end zone. Instead, Coleman was able to bring him down at the UW 6-yard line.

And that set up the first of two goal-line stands for the UW defense in another shut-down performance against the Cougars’ “Air Raid” offense.

Coleman relishes his many roles, pointing to a mindset instilled by former special-teams coach Jeff Choate the past three seasons. Choate is now the head coach at Montana State.

“He was a guy that motivated you to really understand that (special teams) is not something that everybody wants to do and not everybody can do,” Coleman said. “What you can do for your team, besides being a one-dimensional player, is playing special teams. And that’s one thing I really take pride in for my teammates. It’s not even about me.”

Coleman says he and safety Ezekiel Turner, another special-teams stalwart, have an ongoing friendly competition to show who hustles more on the coverage teams.

“Zeke Turner is my special teams dude — me and him go at it,” Coleman said. It’s just a fun thing to know when you see that effort, not just on your position, but on special teams. We know it makes a difference.”