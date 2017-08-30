Gaskin, a slippery 5-foot-10, 191-pound junior, ran for 1,373 yards last season. Meanwhile, Coleman, a 5-11, 235-pound fifth-year senior, is a bruising runner seeking to build on a breakout season in which he finished with 852 yards and seven touchdowns.

What about Thunder and Lightning? Or maybe Dash and Smash?

Washington Huskies running-backs coach Keith Bhonapha smiles and shakes his head disapprovingly.

Thanks, but no thanks.

“I’m going to call them Myles Gaskin and Lavon Coleman because that’s who they are,” he said, laughing. “This other stuff, that’s on you guys.”

Still, Bhonapha understands why there’s so much giddy anticipation surrounding the UW running backs heading into Friday’s season opener at Rutgers.

Gaskin, a slippery 5-foot-10, 191-pound junior who ran for 1,373 yards last season and 1,302 as a freshman, could join Chris Polk (2009-11) and Napoleon Kaufman (1992-94) as the only UW players to rush for at least 1,000 yards in three seasons.

Meanwhile, Coleman, a 5-11, 235-pound fifth-year senior, is a bruising runner seeking to build on a breakout season in which he finished with 852 yards and seven touchdowns.

“The one thing you get with both of those guys is that they have two different running styles,” Bhonapha said. “With Myles, you’ll probably see him use more vision, finesse and leverage.

“And Lavon has vision and he does have some quick-twitch where he can make guys miss. But obviously he’s a load. So once he gets rolling, that’s a big guy to try and stop.”

No. 8 Washington boasts a record-setting Heisman Trophy candidate in quarterback Jake Browning, but the Gaskin-Coleman combination is poised for a historic season and could ultimately be the difference if the Huskies are to return to the College Football Playoffs.

Adding to the expectation that Washington will adopt a blistering ground-and-pound attack is the fact that the Huskies return three full-time starters on the offensive line, including junior offensive tackle Trey Adams, who is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

“It’s always cyclical, you are going to have certain groups – pockets – that have good experience,” coach Chris Petersen said. “And you have other ones that it’s just not exactly where you’d like it to be.

“But it’s nice, yeah. The more you have of that, the better it is. Those guys have seen a lot of things.”

The one thing Washington fans have never seen is two 1,000-yard rushers in the same season. But that could change this year.

Just don’t expect Gaskin or Coleman to feed into the hype.

They downplay nearly every accomplishment while redirecting accolades to teammates, especially UW’s offensive line.

Take Coleman, for instance. When asked the possibility of becoming just the 13th player in UW history to run for 1,000 yards, he spent more time talking about his many roles on special teams.

“Special teams is your gift to the team,” he said.

Former UW assistant Jeff Choate, who enters his second season as head coach at Montana State, told that to Coleman years ago and he adheres by it.

In fact, Coleman adopted a selfless mentality last year, which he said is the biggest reason why he’s been able to resurrect a once-promising career in which he ran for 565 yards in 2014 as a redshirt freshman.

“My whole thing about last season is, it was never about me,” said Coleman, who had just 176 rushing yards in 2015. “I played special teams and the carries that I got, I was thankful for.

“But I was never the type of dude that’s like ‘I need carries.’ I never went up to KB (Keith Bhonapha) and was like ‘I need this or that.’ I just played my role and did what I could do and control what I could control.”

Even after Coleman exploded for a career-high 181 rushing yards on just 11 carries during a 35-28 overtime win at Arizona in UW’s Pac-12 opener, his mindset didn’t change.

“I do what I can so we can get a W,” Coleman said. “It doesn’t matter to me how many carries I get. I can get two; I don’t mind as long as I make my special teams.

“I take that seriously.”

So seriously, in fact, that Coleman participates on all of the special teams with the exception of PAT.

“He’s always been a talented kid and talented player,” Bhonapha said. “The thing that I think is Lavon has opened his heart up to truly taking coaching and applying that coaching.

“He never was a bad kid. Never was defiant, but I think applying the drills and applying the coaching has helped him take the next step in his game. I think maturity always comes into play, and he’s matured a lot over the past couple of years as well.”

Becoming a father will do that.

On Dec. 19, 2016, Coleman’s girlfriend, Makenzie Harrison, gave birth to their son Kyree James Coleman.

And just like that, Coleman gained a new perspective on life.

“When he was born, I took the initiative to change everything as far as it’s not about me anymore,” he said. “I’m changing diapers. I’m an active dad.

“I’m the dad that’s like if we have to play to get you to bed, fine, let’s do it. My dude does not like to go to sleep. All day not one cry, but when it’s 8 o’clock he’s not having it. He’s twisting, turning. He’s screaming. He’s like we had a fun day, so let’s keep this rolling?”

The same might be said for Washington’s prodigious rushing attack.

Only six Power 5 schools have had two running backs rush for more than 1,000 yards in a season since 2005. UW is not spending much time worrying about joining that group.

“What I think about is my goal is to get these guys to the best level that I can individually and as a group,” Bhonapha said. “If having two 1,000-yard rushers is what comes out of that, then so be it.”