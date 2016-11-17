Marshawn Lynch, Trent Richardson have performed those duties at Cal and Alabama this season.

Hey, Brock Huard, you got anything left in the tank?

If so, you just might get a call next week from Washington coach Chris Petersen asking if you can put the pads on one more time to help your former team get ready for the Apple Cup.

Imagine, Huard, the former Huskies standout quarterback, running the UW scout team and mimicking Washington State star quarterback Luke Falk in practice.

It may sound far-fetched, but it’s not.

Alabama coach Nick Saban has been using former Crimson Tide players all season in practice.

Trent Richardson, a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2011 and a former top-five NFL draft pick, filled in on the scout team and played the role of LSU running back Leonard Fournette. The Crimson Tide held him to 35 yards on 17 carries in its 10-0 win two weeks ago.

Former Alabama quarterback Blake Sims helped on the scout team earlier this year, playing the role of Texas A&M quarterback Trevor Knight before the Tide’s 33-14 win over the Aggies three weeks ago. Knight had 164 yards on 14-of-31 passing.

College coaches around the country have been dumbfounded when news leaked about Alabama’s use of former players in practice.

“I don’t know how some of these rules come about,” Washington coach Chris Petersen said. “I think that’s one of the things that’s a little bit frustrating to us a lot. We don’t even know there’s rules out there that we can do. Everybody is going what? We can do that?

“There’s a lot of rules. And we’re always trying to do the right thing. And you ask a lot of questions. Then there’s something like this. And quite honestly, I didn’t know about this one until a little while ago. And we’re asking, why is this legal? To me it makes no sense. They’re not in college. So why can you do that? I don’t know?”

The NCAA bylaw allowing former players to practice is 14.2.1.6. It reads: “A former student at the certifying institution (e.g., former student-athlete) may participate in an organized practice session on an occasional basis, provided the institution does not publicize the participation of the former student at any time before the practice session.”

And Alabama wasn’t the first school to take advantage of NCAA loophole. California brought back former Seahawks star Marshawn Lynch and had the 30-year-old retiree play on its scout team before its season opener.

Petersen, who can be an unorthodox coach at times, said he’d consider using a former UW player on the scout team to add a little energy to practice.

“It would have to be a unique situation where you really have a need for that or there is a purpose,” he said. “Maybe it could bring some energy and something unique.

“Maybe there’s a guy that could really give us a different look than somebody we have on our roster to help us prepare for what we’re going to go against. There could be a purpose for that.”

Keep your calendar free next week, Brock. Just in case.

Notes

• Washington State could clinch the Pac-12 North with a win and a Washington loss. And Colorado could wrap up the South with a win and losses by Utah and USC.

• Rival week comes a bit early this season when UCLA hosts cross-town rival USC. Meanwhile, Stanford visits California for the 119th version of the Big Game.

• Nobody in the Pac-12 owns a better league record over the past 15 games than Washington State, which is 13-2 during that stretch.

• Arizona has one of the smallest starting offensive lines in the Pac-12, and coach Rich Rodriguez knows it’s a problem. “We got to get bigger,” he said. “One of our needs going forward is to find a couple more big guys or guys who can at least potentially grow into those 300-pounders.”