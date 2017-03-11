After his light Pro Day workout earlier in the day, John Ross III stuck around the Dempsey Indoor facility to watch and encourage his former Washington teammates during their Husky Combine workout Saturday afternoon.

Ross offered tips to Jomon Dotson and wide receiver Chico McClatcher before their 40-yard sprints — and the advice certainly didn’t hurt.

Dotson, a junior who will make a position change from running back to defensive back this spring, posted the fastest 40 on the team with a with a hand-timed 4.38 seconds.

Junior cornerback Jordan Miller and sophomore wide receiver Andre Baccellia tied for second with a time of 4.39 seconds, and McClatcher, junior running back Myles Gaskin and redshirt freshman running back Sean McGrew rounded out the top five at 4.45 seconds.

#HuskyCombine

Top 5 – Pro Agility

T. Rapp – 3.95

M. Bryant – 3.97

I. Biddle – 4.01

C. McClatcher – 4.01

S. McGrew – 4.05 — UW Football (@UW_Football) March 12, 2017

#HuskyCombine

Top 5- Vertical Jump

J. Miller – 41.0

J. Dotson – 39.5

C. Eifler – 39.5

D. Pettis – 39.0

M. Gaskin – 39.0

F. Dunivin – 39.0 — UW Football (@UW_Football) March 12, 2017

Several hundred fans attended the afternoon workout, and midway through the even UW coach Chris Petersen randomly selected a young Husky fan — wearing Ross’ No. 1 jersey — to “race” Ross in the 40. Here’s the result: