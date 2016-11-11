According to one statistical analysis, the Huskies have the second-most efficient scoring offense in major college football since 2003.

Funny, now, is the memory of all the consternation that surrounded the Washington offense in August. Remember that?

For the first four days of the Huskies’ training camp, the Washington offense didn’t manage a single score against the Washington defense. Not one.

By then, everyone already knew how good UW’s defense was. And, largely because of that, it was difficult to assess just how effective UW’s offense would be this season.

Not until the season-opening 48-13 victory over Rutgers did the offense offer some clues. Up until then, the players themselves weren’t sure how effective they could be. Finally, at one point during the Rutgers game, John Ross III turned to fellow receiver Dante Pettis while on the UW sideline: “Hey, we don’t suck!” Ross said.

Far from, it turns out.

The No. 4 Huskies (9-0, 6-0 Pac-12) enter Saturday’s showdown against USC (6-3, 5-2) not only ranked as the nation’s most efficient offense, according to several advanced statistical analyses, but also one of the most efficient in major college football over the past decade.

The Huskies are on pace to shatter the school scoring record this season, averaging 48.3 points per game, second-best in the FBS behind Louisville (50.2). That’s well ahead of UW’s 1991 national-championship team, which holds the school record at 41.9 points per game.

What makes the scoring most impressive is that UW averages just 65 plays per game, fewer than all but one team in the Pac-12 Conference.

Over the past 14 seasons, only 2013 Florida State has averaged more points per play than these Huskies, according to teamrankings.com. And all that 2013 Florida State team did was go 14-0 and win the final BCS national championship.

There’s more.

According to FootballOutsiders.com, the Huskies are scoring a touchdown on more than half of their drives — 53.2 percent of them, to be exact. Since 2010, only one other major-college team has had a higher rate: The 2011 Wisconsin Badgers (.554), whose quarterback was none other than Russell Wilson.

Further, the Huskies’ 3.94 points per drive ranks third among all FBS teams since 2010. No. 4 on that list is the 2010 Boise State team, coached by Chris Petersen. Boise State actually led the FBS in that statistic in 2009 and ’10.

The quarterback of those Boise State teams was Kellen Moore, the guy with whom Jake Browning is often compared.

Browning has been the catalyst for this UW offense. The sophomore quarterback, considered to be second (behind Louisville’s transcended quarterback, Lamar Jackson) in the Heisman Trophy race, is on pace to break Wilson’s NCAA record for QB efficiency rating.

Through nine games, Browning has 38 total touchdowns and three interceptions, and a quarterback efficiency rating of 202.79. Wilson holds the record of 191.78.

“He’s as trustworthy as anybody we’ve ever had,” Petersen said of Browning. “He knows — he knows what’s going on.”

Turnovers and red-zone conversions have been major factors in the Huskies’ efficiency. They continue to lead the FBS in turnover margin, with only five giveaways from the UW offense in nine games (Browning’s three interceptions and his two lost fumbles). They’re also scoring a touchdown on 83 percent of their trips inside the red zone (the opponent’s 20-yard line), the best rate in the FBS over the past three seasons.

The Huskies, however, have been wary all week of USC, which has won five in a row after a 1-3 start to the season. Petersen called USC the “most complete team” the Huskies have faced.

“These guys are as good as anybody,” UW offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith said. “I think our defense is pretty good, but these guys are right there.”

To keep their playoff dreams alive — and their historically efficient offense on track — the Huskies have to get through USC.

“It’s been special up to this point,” Smith said. “But it can go sideways in a hurry.”