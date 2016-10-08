Browning threw a school-record six touchdown passes and ran for two more as No. 5 Washington annihilated the Ducks 70-21 before a sold-out crowd of 58,842.

EUGENE, Ore. — A year ago, Jake Browning was knocked out of Washington’s 26-20 loss to Oregon late in the fourth quarter with an injured right shoulder. He wasn’t able to finish the game, and the Huskies went on to lose their 12th game in a row to the hated Ducks.

Saturday, in his first start at Autzen Stadium, Browning didn’t finish the game either.

He didn’t need to.

The sophomore quarterback from Folsom, Calif., legitimized his Heisman Trophy campaign while ending UW’s long losing skid to Oregon.

Browning finished 22 of 28 for 304 yards with those six TD passes and no interceptions before being relieved by backup K.J. Carta-Samuels early in the fourth quarter. Browning also had touchdown runs of 1 and 7 yards.

In six games, Browning has 23 touchdown passes against two interceptions, plus three rushing TDs.

Coming into the week, Sports Illustrated had ranked Browning No. 4 on its Heisman Watch list.

McClatcher, Brostek miss game

Washington was without two offensive starters against Oregon as sophomore wide receiver Chico McClatcher and right guard Shane Brostek stayed in Seattle while nursing undisclosed injuries.

McClatcher, a sophomore from Federal Way, has been one of UW’s breakout stars early this season. He is second on the team with 16 catches for 313 yards and four touchdowns, and the analytics site Pro Football Focus last week ranked McClatcher as the Pac-12’s second-best receiver.

Brostek, a senior, had started the first five games of the season at right guard. He was replaced by junior Andrew Kirkland against the Ducks.

Oregon, meanwhile, turned to true freshman QB Justin Herbert for his first start Saturday. Herbert’s first pass of the day was intercepted by UW safety Budda Baker.

Note

• UW linebacker Keishawn Bierria set a school record with his fifth fumble recovery.

Safety Jojo McIntosh forced the fumble from Oregon running back Royce Freeman, and Bierria recovered inside the UW 10-yard line to stop a promising Ducks drive in the second quarter.