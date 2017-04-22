McGrew, a redshirt freshman running back, scores the lone touchdown of the day during the 'live' team periods.

Redshirt freshman Sean McGrew followed a block from center Coleman Shelton and ran in from 17 yards for the lone touchdown of the Huskies’ spring scrimmage Saturday, leading the Purple team to victory over the White team at Husky Stadium.

During their final workout of the spring, the Huskies ran 76 “live” plays before a smattering of fans on a rainy afternoon.

Quarterback Jake Browning, paired with star running back Myles Gaskin and McGrew in the backfield for the Purple team, completed 6-of-10 pass attempt for 47 yards (full stats below). Redshirt freshman Jordan Chin appeared to make a leaping catch in the back corner of the end zone on a pass from Browning, but an official ruled that Chin landed out of bounds (video below).

For their (unscored) victory, the Purple team’s prize was a Dick’s burgers dinner. Players on the losing White team were limited to one-minute post-scrimmage showers.

Gaskin had four carries for 24 yards, McGrew had six carries for 31 yards, and redshirt freshman Kamari Pleasant had nine carries for 40 yards. Both McGrew and Pleasant lost fumbles, among the five combined turnovers for the two teams.

Defensive lineman Ricky McCoy forced and recovered the Pleasant fumble; outside linebacker Tevis Bartlett had one fumble recovery to cap his solid spring; and defensive lineman Ryan Bowman had two of the day’s six sacks.