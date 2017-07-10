UW quarterback Jake Browning and running back Myles Gaskin were named to the preseason Maxwell Award watch list, while Azeem Victor and Vita Vea made the list for the Bednarik Award.

Four Washington Huskies earned a spot on one of two prestigious preseason football watch lists.

The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the top college football player, while the Bednarik Award goes to the best defensive player.

Browning, a junior, was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting last year after passing for 3,430 yards and a Pac-12, record-tying 43 touchdowns.

Gaskin, a junior, has surpassed 1,300 yards rushing in each of his first two seasons.

Victor, a senior, finished last season with 67 tackles in 10 games.

Vea, a junior from Milpitas, Calif., is considered one of the nation’s top defensive tackle prospects.

WSU senior Luke Falk, who completed 70 percent of his passes for 4,468 passing yards last season, is also on the Maxwell Award list as is Cougar offensive guard Cody O’Connell, a unanimous All-American last season.

Washington State defensive end Hercules Mata’afa was named to the watch list for the Bednarik Award.