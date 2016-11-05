John Ross and Dante Pettis each haul in three TD receptions as the Huskies build a 56-20 lead over Cal in the third quarter.

BERKELEY, Calif. — Washington sophomore quarterback Jake Browning threw six touchdown passes against California late Saturday night to break Keith Price‘s single-season school record.

Browning threw his 34th touchdown pass of the season on a 32-yard pass to Dante Pettis midway through the third quarter, giving the Huskies a 56-20 lead. That broke Price’s 2011 record of 33 TD passes.

Browning’s six TD passes tied his own single-game school record (he also threw six TDs against Oregon last month).

Pettis and John Ross II each had three TD receptions — with Ross hauling in five catches for 200 yard midway through the third quarter.

Pettis also a threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to tight end Darrell Daniels on a trick play in the first quarter.