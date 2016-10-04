With No. 5 Washington traveling to Eugene on Saturday, could this be a changing-of-the-guard game for Northwest supremacy?

The Huskies haven’t been this good in 15 years.

The Ducks haven’t been this bad in nearly a decade.

Such is the backdrop for the return of the Northwest’s most fierce rivalry game Saturday at Eugene’s Autzen Stadium (4:30 p.m., FOX).

No. 5 Washington is 5-0 and coming off a 44-6 thrashing of Stanford. Oregon is 2-3 and wading through its first three-game losing streak in nine years.

Their convergence comes during a week in which the Huskies have entered the College Football Playoff picture and Oregon fans are clamoring for a coaching change. In social-media parlance, #PurpleReign and #FireHelfrich could both be trending at the same time Saturday.

Could this be a changing-of-the-guard game for Northwest supremacy? Could the Huskies drive the nail in the coffin to bury the Ducks’ dynasty for good?

“Everyone thinks Washington’s going to come in and roll them right over — and they very well may do that,” former Oregon defensive coordinator Nick Aliotti said Tuesday. “But in a rivalry game you never know. I’ll just leave it at that.”

Aliotti retired after the 2013 season after a long run on the Ducks’ staff. Oregon’s defense hasn’t been the same since. His successor, Don Pellum, was demoted after last season. Former Michigan coach Brady Hoke was hired to overhaul the defense this year — Oregon first gauged interest from UW’s Pete Kwiatkowski, who declined — and the results haven’t improved.

Oregon ranks 116th nationally in total defense after allowing 651 yards in a 51-33 loss at Washington State on Saturday.

“Oregon’s just a little bit down right now,” said Aliotti, who still lives in Eugene and works as a studio analyst for the Pac-12 Network. “We’re so used to having Oregon in the conversation for division titles and Pac-12 titles and, as far as the last eight to 10 years, in the national focus. But, you know, every team goes through — whether use the word ‘transition’ or ‘down spell.’

“Right now the reality of it is Oregon — let’s be realistic — is not playing as well as they have, for whatever reason.”

Oregon’s rise to national power over the past decade coincided with Washington’s precipitous decline, its nadir a winless 2008. Two years later, the Ducks were playing for a national championship. In 2014, led by Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota, the Ducks were back in the national championship game.

They are 11-7 since then.

The post-Mariota hangover included a home loss to Colorado two weeks ago, and Mark Helfrich’s job security is in question (despite his 35-11 record and $17.5 million contract extension last year).

And, now, this: On Tuesday, multiple outlets in Oregon reported that the Ducks will turn to true freshman Justin Herbert as their starting quarterback against the Huskies, replacing senior transfer Dakota Prukop.

Herbert would be starting behind an offensive line that features four redshirt freshmen starters — and against a UW defense that leads the nation in sacks.

Count Aliotti among the admirers of Kwiatkowski and the Huskies’ defense.

“‘PK’ is doing a great job, Bob Gregory, all those guys — just really playing defense the way you like to see it played,” said Aliotti, who coached alongside Chris Petersen on UW’s staff in the ’90s. “They’re clicking on all cylinders right now, they really are. It’s kind of cool to see, because I like Chris Petersen.”

Even as Oregon’s control in the series strengthened over the past 12 years, the rivalry took on a kinder, gentler tone. Chip Kelly and Steve Sarkisian were friendly, and Petersen and Helfrich have been close since they were assistants on the Oregon staff together.

Even this week, Petersen was quick to defend Oregon’s early-season struggles.

“I think everybody always overinflates everything, on both ways. That’s what I think,” he said. “I think that they played some hard-fought games that they had chances to win down at the end and for whatever reason just didn’t do it. That can affect momentum one way or another. … I think we’ve got a huge, huge challenge in front of us.”

There’s a lot season left to be played, of course, but Oregon looks like a long shot to Even if the Ducks rebound, even if Herbert is the answer, the Huskies don’t look like they’re going away any time soon.

“I know Chris, and I know he’s very guarded when it comes to (getting) pats on the back and getting anointed the new kings of the North division and all that, but nothing Chris Petersen does surprises me. He’s an excellent football coach. I knew when he left Boise it would be for a place where he knew he had a chance to do equally as well (as he did) at Boise, and in time this Washington program — and it may even be now — will get back to what it was in the early ’90s when it won the national championship under Don James.

“I’m very impressed with where Washington is right now.”