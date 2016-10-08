True freshman QB Justin Herbert gets his first start for the Ducks.

EUGENE, Ore. — No. 5 Washington is without two offensive starters against Oregon as sophomore wide receiver Chico McClatcher and right guard Shane Brostek stayed back in Seattle while nursing undisclosed injuries.

McClatcher, a sophomore from Federal Way, has been one of UW’s breakout stars early on this season. He is second on the team with 16 catches for 313 yards and four touchdowns, and the analytics site Pro Football Focus last week ranked McClatcher as the Pac-12’s second-best receiver.

Brostek, a senior, had started the first five games of the season at right guard. He was replaced by junior Andrew Kirkland against the Ducks.

Oregon, meanwhile, turned to true freshman QB Justin Herbert for his first start Saturday. Herbert’s first pass of the day was intercepted by UW safety Budda Baker.