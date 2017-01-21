The Huskies weren't the only Seattle team to make the list of the best stadium experiences of 2016.

It’s called the best setting in college football for a reason.

The accolades continue to roll in for the Huskies’ legendary — and now modern — confines on the shores of Lake Washington. It ranks behind only Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich., among college football stadiums on Scout.com’s list of top 100 stadium experiences of 2016.

Husky Stadium does rank, however, behind a few other college sports experiences. At No. 20 overall on the list, it also trails Fog Allen Fieldhouse (7), where Kansas basketball plays and LSU’s baseball stadium, Alex Box Stadium (8). Husky Stadium is sandwiched between the Lakers at the Staples Center at No. 19 and the Minnesota Wild’s Xcel Energy Center at No. 21.

Here’s what Scout has to say:

“As you drive east toward Seattle across the 520 bridge that spans Lake Washington, the stunning vista of Husky Stadium suddenly leaps out in front of you. You can’t help but be impressed (and maybe a little distracted) by the end-on view of the stadium, with its signature cantilevered metal roofs jutting out over the field, and the bright purple Washington logo staring you right in the face. Dark green conifers dot the shoreline just beyond the west end zone, and you can see boats docked just a few hundred feet from the stadium’s entrance.”

A Sounders match at CenturyLink Field also checks in on the list, albeit behind a couple of other MLS stadiums, surprisingly. Scout ranks the Clink nine spots below Husky Stadium, at No. 29. That falls behind the the Portland Timbers’ Providence Park (11) and Sporting KC’s Children’s Mercy Park (13).

Scout’s blurb on the Sounders and CenturyLink Field:

“The size of the crowd does, in fact, make attending a Sounders game special, but there is much more. It is what the club and the fans do leading up to the game and during the match which make it one of the most rewarding game experiences in all of sports. There are the many subtle touches which make clear management’s consciousness of the details, promoting the brand at every opportunity, and adding value to the ticket holder?s experience. Arrive early, take it all in and participate.”