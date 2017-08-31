Sixth in the Heisman voting last year, Browning says he is back to full strength after January shoulder surgery, which makes him one of a half-dozen preseason favorites to claim college football’s most coveted individual award.

NEW YORK — He was just a kid in kindergarten when the Sept. 11 attacks rocked this city. But for Washington quarterback Jake Browning, the memory of that day remains strong.

Sixteen years ago, Browning’s family was in the process of moving from Portland to northern California when their moving truck broke down somewhere en route. The family, as he recalls, was stalled for a few days.

“We were staying in an apartment eating out,” he said, “and I remember going to breakfast before kindergarten and watching (the plane) fly right into the Twin Towers.”

It is a somber tenor, then, for the first day of Browning’s first trip to New York, when the Huskies made a team visit to the National September 11 Memorial & Museum on Thursday.

“I don’t want to say (it’s) ‘cool’ — it’s a sad part of history,” Browning said.

Perhaps in a few months, Browning will get the opportunity to come back, to visit New York on happier terms. Because one shouldn’t be surprised, if come December, he is extended an invitation to the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

Sixth in the Heisman voting last year, Browning says he is back to full strength after January shoulder surgery, which makes him one of a half-dozen preseason favorites to claim college football’s most coveted individual award.

We are, of course, getting ahead of ourselves.

First, there’s the matter of Friday’s game at Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J. Kickoff is set for a 5 p.m. PT broadcast on Fox Sports 1.

Then there’s 11 more regular-season games after that. If things go well enough after all that, the Huskies could be looking at a return trip to the Pac-12 championship game.

There are a lot of games to be played, a lot of plays to be made, and indeed a lot of excitement about this team’s potential — especially with Browning appearing to be back in top form.

“He’s in the best shape of his life,” UW offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith said. “We talked about that from the offseason to now — the guy is put together (physically), he’s running well, he’s had no issues throwing the ball. And he’s a third-year starter, so you’ve got to feel good about that.”

Browning, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound junior from Folsom, Calif., threw for 3,430 yards and a school-record 43 touchdowns passes last season, with nine interceptions and four rushing TDs.

“To me, he’s a guy that should be in the preseason Heisman conversations,” Rutgers coach Chris Ash told reporters this week. “We got a chance to watch his film from the 2015 season as we got ready to open up against Washington last year and he was a very good quarterback in 2015 and the progress he made in ’16 was just remarkable.”

What’s next for Browning? He’s not making any predictions. He simply wants to let things progress organically.

“I think the biggest thing with successful quarterbacks is you don’t always have to take that next step too fast, where it’s all of a sudden you’re forcing things here and there,” he said earlier this week. “I think some guys get hype in the media and all of a sudden they feel like they need to make every play. You’ve still got to do what you’ve got to do — go through your reads and not force things.”

As for his shoulder, Browning says he’s moved past the injury.

“I feel fine,” he said. “I haven’t missed a single thing since halfway through spring ball (in April). I haven’t had to miss a PRP (player run practice in the summer), a lift or had to change anything. It’s pretty much like it never happened.”

Expectations are higher than they’ve ever been for the UW offense, which last year set a school record in averaging 41.8 points per game. The offense lost star receiver John Ross III, but returns its top two running backs, two starting receivers, two starting tight ends and four regular offensive linemen.

Browning’s presence is the greatest reason for optimism.

“He has the monster year last year, well, the expectations (now) are just to find a way to score more points than them,” Smith said. “I’m not sure statistically where he’ll be at and all that stuff, but (his role is) giving us the best chance to win in subtle ways. Sometimes it’s (little things) like throwing the ball away, scrambling a little bit more, or the subtle details.”