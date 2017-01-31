Scout.com's Brandon Huffman helps preview National Signing Day for the Huskies.

In this week’s Husky Headlines podcast, Scout.com’s Brandon Huffman helps preview National Signing Day for the Huskies.

You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, TuneIn or via RSS.

Also, you can find and listen to past episodes of Husky Headlines.

Adam Jude: 206-464-2364 or ajude@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @A_Jude. Adam Jude is the UW football beat writer for The Seattle Times.