Share story

Adam Jude
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

In this week’s podcast, a review of the first week of fall camp, a conversation with running back Myles Gaskin about his offseason conditioning, and defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski explains how he continues to reset the standards for his defense.

You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, TuneIn or via RSS.

Support independent, local journalism. Subscribe to The Seattle Times.

Adam Jude: 206-464-2364 or ajude@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @A_Jude. Adam Jude is the UW football beat writer for The Seattle Times.