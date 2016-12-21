Cunningham talks about the '91 national-championship season, what a game against Miami would have looked like, and what it was like to block Steve Emtman.

In this week’s Husky Headlines podcast, ESPN college football analyst Ed Cunningham, the starting center on Washington’s 1991 title team, talks about that national-championship season, what a game against Miami would have looked like, and what it was like to block Steve Emtman. “It’s hard to say (that) team wasn’t one of the best of all time,” he says.

He also breaks down the keys for the Huskies against No. 1 Alabama in the Peach Bowl.

