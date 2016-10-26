Sports Illustrated's Lindsay Schnell joins the podcast and wonders aloud if Oregon would try to lure Chris Petersen away from the Huskies.

The headlines in this week’s Husky Headlines podcast:

It’s No. 4 Washington at No. 17 Utah … a prime opportunity for the Huskies to impress the College Football Playoff committee.

Troy Williams has been waiting for this matchup for almost two years.

Reviewing the Huskies' 41-17 victory over Oregon State.

Also, Sports Illustrated’s Lindsay Schnell discusses Jake Browning’s Heisman hopes and wonders if Oregon would try to lure Chris Petersen away from the Huskies. Percy Allen and I make our UW-Utah picks — and we’re not in agreement. And Utah beat writer Kyle Goon offers his insights on the “Troy Williams Revenge Tour” and Utah’s depleted defense.

