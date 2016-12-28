Also, Alabama beat writer Aaron Suttles of the Tuscaloosa News offers his insights on the Crimson Tide.

In this episode of the Husky Headlines podcast, hear from star safety Budda Baker at Wednesday’s Peach Bowl press conference. ESPN’s Chantel Jennings joins the show to preview Saturday’s national semifinal, and Alabama beat writer Aaron Suttles of the Tuscaloosa News offers his insights on the Crimson Tide.

You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, TuneIn or via RSS.

Also, you can find and listen to past episodes of Husky Headlines.