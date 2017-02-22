A record seven Huskies are headed to the NFL combine next week in Indianapolis.

In this week’s Husky Headlines podcast, Seahawks beat writer Bob Condotta (7:27) talks about what the seven Huskies headed to the NFL combine can expect next week in Indianapolis; former UW linebacker Psalm Wooching (43:57) talks about what led to his decision to eschew the NFL draft and return to his “first love” — rugby; and future Husky QB Jacob Sirmon (1:03.50) talks about his goals for his senior season at Bothell High School and beyond.

