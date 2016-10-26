Plus notes on UW receivers Brayden Lenius and Chico McClatcher.

Washington’s offense has committed just four turnovers this season, the fewest of any Power Five Conference team. Utah’s defense has forced 22 turnovers this season, more than any other FBS team.

The 17th-ranked Utes (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) also have 14 interceptions, tied for most in the FBS, including four interceptions in their 52-45 victory at UCLA last week. They’ve forced multiple turnovers in every game this season except one: their 28-23 loss at California.

“They’re good at disguise,” UW offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith said. “They create a lot of one-on-one matchups and they have some skill players back there who have been great at getting the ball. There’s no question. They’ve gained more turnovers than anybody in the country. We have to be really, really good with the ball. They’re a talented group and they’re a physical group. They’re a good defense.”

UW quarterback Jake Browning has thrown just two interceptions, and the No. 4 Huskies (7-0, 4-0) lead the nation with a plus-14 turnover margin entering Saturday’s game in Salt Lake City. UW’s offense last turnover was at Arizona on Sept. 24.

Lenius on track to redshirt

The Huskies’ plan, for now, is to have junior wide receiver Brayden Lenius redshirt this season, UW receivers coach Bush Hamdan said Wednesday.

A part-time starter in 2015, the 6-foot-5 Lenius was suspended for the first three games this season and was also slow to come back from an offseason injury. The Huskies still like his upside, and he’ll have two seasons of eligibility remaining after this year.

Sophomore receiver Chico McClatcher, meanwhile, is still easing back into things while recovering from an apparent knee injury. The starting slot receiver did not make the trip for UW’s victory at Oregon on Oct. 8, and played only about 10 snaps in Saturday’s victory over Oregon State.

“We’re being smart with him,” Hamdan said.

Ailing Utes

Utah has lost five starters to season-ending injuries, and 17 starters have missed games this season with injuries.

Senior safety Marcus Williams, a potential first-round NFL pick who shares the team lead with three interceptions, did not play in Utah’s victory at UCLA and is not listed on the Utes’ depth chart this week.