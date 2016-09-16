UW co-defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski on Portland State QB Alex Kuresa: "He’s not Colin Kaepernick, but he’s very similar in style."

UW GAME DAY

No. 8 Huskies (2-0) vs. Portland State (1-1)

5 p.m. Saturday at Husky Stadium

TV: Pac-12 Network. Radio: KOMO-AM 1000/FM-97.7

Latest line: no line.

UW KEY PLAYERS

QB Jake Browning: 74.5 percent completion, 207.6 QB rating

RB Myles Gaskin: 27 carries, 124 yards, 1 TD.

LB Ben Burr-Kirven: 7 tackles

S Taylor Rapp: 8 tackles

PORTLAND STATE KEY PLAYERS

QB Alex Kuresa: 357 yards, 3 TD, 3 INT; 152 rush yards, 1 TD

RB Paris Penn: 19 carries, 164 rush yards, 1 TD

LB Anthony McNichols: 18 tackles, 2 sacks

S Tyler Foreman: 14 tackles, 3 pass breakups

Pressure’s on: It’s not unusual to see a defensive end leading the team in sacks, but what is unusual for UW is seeing a 332-pound defensive end leading the team in sacks. That would be Vita Vea, who has 2.5 sacks in the first two games and who has opened eyes of opponents and scouts for his speed, size and versatility. Getting that kind of pressure from Vea has been a pleasant surprise, but the Huskies have acknowledged that they need to get more pressure from the edge, and from outside linebackers Joe Mathis and Psalm Wooching in particular.

Unique look: Portland State runs the “pistol” offense that put Colin Kaepernick and Nevada on the map a few years ago. Chris Petersen had incorporated some pistol concepts in his offense at Boise State, and the UW defense hasn’t seen this kind of attack during Petersen’s tenure. PSU’s offense is centered on QB Alex Kuresa, a 6-foot, 190-pound transfer from BYU. “Their quarterback, he’s not Colin Kaepernick, but he’s very similar in style,” UW co-defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski said. “If it’s not there and they don’t like the look throwing the ball, he’s going to scramble and he’s elusive and breaks tackles. The best compliment I can give him is the guy is competitive. He just keeps coming and fighting, clawing, and he’s a good little player.”

TV coverage: The UW-Portland State game is the second of four games set to air on the Pac-2 Network’s national channel (locally, that’s Comcast HD 628). There’s a good chance the 2 p.m. kickoff for Oregon State-Idaho State will run past UW’s 5 p.m. start — which means the start of the Husky game will air locally on the Pac-12’s Network’s regional Washington channel (431 locally, available only in standard definition).