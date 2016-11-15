Half of the Pac-12 is included in this week's CFP committee rankings, including Washington State at No. 22.

Out the first week, in the next and now out again.

After suffering their first defeat, the Washington Huskies not surprisingly relinquished their coveted top-four position in the College Football Playoff committee’s rankings and fell two spots to No. 6 Tuesday. The top four teams in the final Dec. 4 rankings advance to the national semifinals.

There was plenty of speculation about this week’s CFP rankings because the No. 2, 3 and 4 teams lost last week and suffered their first defeats.

Alabama (10-0) remained at No. 1 in the ranking for a third straight week followed by Ohio State (9-1), Michigan (9-1) and Clemson (9-1). Ohio State, which moved up three spots, made its first appearance in the top four this season.

Despite a 14-13 upset last Saturday at Iowa, Michigan remained at No. 3 while Clemson slipped two spots to No. 4 after its 43-42 setback to Wake Forest.

Comparatively, the CFP punished Washington (9-1, 6-1 Pac-12) more harshly than Michigan and Clemson after each team suffered their first loss. The Huskies fell at home 26-13 to USC.

“The Committee this week spent a great deal of time on teams 3-6,” said Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt who is chairman of the CFP selection committee. “There’s small separations in that category of teams.”

It’s the lowest the Huskies, which debuted at No. 5, has appeared in the CFP rankings.

Washington, which plays Arizona State (5-5, 2-5) 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Husky Stadium, could face one or two teams ranked by the CFP that included half of the Pac-12 among its top 25.

The five Pac-12 teams are No. 10 Colorado (8-2), No. 12 Utah (8-2), No. 13 USC (7-3) and No. 22 Washington State (8-2).

Here’s a look at the CFP rankings.