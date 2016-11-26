Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Friday in Santa Clara, Calif.

It will be a matchup of newcomers in the Pac-12 championship game.

No. 6 Washington will play No. 9 Colorado in Friday’s conference title game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. for a FOX national broadcast.

A year after going 1-8 in conference play, the Buffaloes (10-2, 8-1 Pac-12) won their first Pac-12 South title Saturday night with a 27-22 home victory over No. 22 Utah.

USC (9-3, 7-1) would have claimed the South division had Utah upset Colorado.

The Huskies (11-1, 8-1) won their first Pac-12 North title with their 45-17 victory at Washington State on Friday.

Colorado entered the weekend as the Pac-12 top-ranked defense (322.4 yards per game), with UW second (328.9).

Colorado’s Sefo Liufau, a Tacoma native, completed 23-of-44 passes for 270 yards with one touchdown against Utah. He also rushed for 59 yards and one TD.