The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, scheduled for Sept. 1, 2018, at $1.5-billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium, will boost the Huskies' out-of-conference schedule.

Washington will open the 2018 season against Auburn in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the Peach Bowl announced Thursday morning.

The announcements comes less than two days after the Huskies, ranked fifth in the season’s first College Football Playoff poll, were dinged by the committee for their soft nonconference schedule this season.

The Huskies and Tigers will meet for the first time in the annual neutral-site game, scheduled at the future home of the Atlanta Falcons. The $1.5-billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium, currently under construction, will also play host to College Football Playoff national championship on Jan. 8, 2018, Super Bowl LIII in 2019 and the 2020 NCAA Final Four.

The UW-Auburn game will be televised by ESPN/ABC. The kickoff time will be announced later.

“With two teams of this caliber, it really is going to be a major bowl game-type atmosphere and an epic celebration of college football,” Percy Vaughn, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl chairman, said in a statement.

The game, scheduled to be the first of Jake Browning’s senior season for UW, will be the Huskies’ first scheduled game against an SEC team since visiting LSU in 2012.

The addition of Auburn gives UW a dramatic boost in the strength of its out-of-conference schedule. The Huskies’ September games this year against Rutgers, Idaho and Portland State this year was underwhelming. It doesn’t get much better in 2017, when the Huskies’ play Rutgers, Montana and Fresno State.

UW’s scheduled game against North Dakota, originally scheduled for Sept. 1, 2018, has been moved to the following week, Sept. 8, and its game vs. Nevada (which had been scheduled for Sept. 8) will be played another year.

UW will play its third and final nonconference game that year at home against BYU on Sept. 29.