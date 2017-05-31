Start times for three other UW games were also announced Wednesday.

The Washington Huskies will open the 2017 football season with a 5 p.m. PT kickoff at Rutgers on Friday, Sept. 1 for a Fox Sports 1 broadcast, the Pac-12 announced Wednesday.

Kickoff times were announced for three other UW games, and all will kick off in the evening.

The Huskies’ home opener against Montana on Sept. 9 will kick at 5 p.m. for a Pac-12 Network broadcast.

The following week, UW hosts Fresno State for a 6:30 p.m. kick on Sept. 16, also on the Pac-12 Network.

UW’s Pac-12 showdown at Stanford on Friday, Nov. 10, has been selected by Fox Sports 1 for a 7:30 p.m. kick.

The start times/TV schedule for UW’s remaining games are announced during the season, typically 12 days before the game.