For Washington senior offensive lineman Jake Eldrenkamp, the emotions of playing his final game at Husky Stadium started to settle in earlier this week.

“Playing here is something I’ve dreamed about my whole life,” said Eldrenkamp, a Bellevue High product. “I always wanted to wear the purple and gold and run out of that tunnel, and this is my last time doing it. It’s a special moment, and I definitely want to play well.”

He will be one of the 14 seniors recognized during a ceremony before Saturday’s kickoff against Arizona State (4:30 p.m., FOX). It’s a small graduating class, but one UW coach Chris Petersen said was vital during his staff’s transition from Boise State over the past three seasons.

“There are some guys in there that have been critical for us to take the next step around here,” Petersen said. “Really proud of those guys. But also just all the seniors to go through this thing four or five years. I think they’re much different people now and have been through a lot of hardship, adversity. That’s how it goes. I say that in a good way. I think they look back and go, ‘Wow, that was hard but that was good.’”

Husky Stadium has and, surely, always will be special for Eldrenkamp. It was on the Fourth of July this year that he proposed to his girlfriend, Lauren, while watching fireworks from one of the top rows in the stadium’s southeast corner of the stadium. Lauren said yes, and she’ll be with Eldrenkamp and his family during the pregame ceremony Saturday.

The marriage proposals are starting to become a Husky Stadium tradition.

Senior outside linebacker Psalm Wooching proposed to his girlfriend, former UW softball player Courtney Gano, at midfield after practice Wednesday. Wooching, in his first year as a starter, has had what he called “my dream season,” and he’s cherishing his final chance to play in front of the home crowd.

“It’s going to be crazy. It’s going to be amazing,” he said. “All this hard work put out in this last game — being able to run out of the tunnel that last time. Just very grateful, grateful heart, grateful mindset, respectful heart going into the game, for all the people that supported me throughout this.”

A look at the 14 seniors to be recognized Saturday:

Offense:

— Drew Before, wide receiver, Spokane: Walk-on from Shadle Park HS saw increased playing time this season, seeing action in seven games.

— Shane Brostek, offensive lineman, Kamuela, Hawaii: The son of former UW All-American center Bern Brostek has emerged as a reliable starter at right guard this season. Was a second-team all-Pac-12 academic selection in 2015.

— Darrell Daniels, tight end, Pittsburg, Calif.: A team leader, Daniels is the most productive receiver among UW’s tight ends, with 15 catches for 242 yards and two TDs this season.

— Jake Eldrenkamp, offensive lineman, Medina: A two-year starter at left guard, Eldrenkamp has twice been named to the all-Pac-12 academic first team and is already an all-district academic selection this year.

— Michael Kneip, offensive lineman, Bellevue: Walk-on from Bellevue HS has appeared in nine games this seaso, and he won the team’s Tyee Sports Countil Community Service award last year for his work with Jeff Lindquist on UW’s “Lift For Life” fundraiser.

— Jeff Lindquist, tight end, Mercer Island: The starting QB to open the 2014 season, now a reserve tight end and holder on field goals, has remained one of the most respected voices in the UW locker room. He’s a national semifinalist for the Wuerffel Trophy, which recognizes players for their community-service work.

— Taelon Parson, wide receiver, Gilbert, Ariz.: Walk-on saw action in four games earlier in his career, but has battled injuries over the past year, and will leave the program with one year of eligibility remaining.

Defense:

— Brandon Beaver, safety, Long Beach, Calif.: A starting safety last year before a major knee injury set him back. He returned this season and had a 46-yard interception return vs. Rutgers. He also has the longest interception return in UW history — 96 yards vs. Utah State last year.

— Kevin King, cornerback, Oakland, Calif.: A team leader and one of the most effective corners in the Pac-12, King has a team-high nine pass breakups to go with one interception this season.

— Joe Mathis, outside linebacker, Ontario, Calif.: Blossoming as a senior, the Huskies’ sack leader was playing at an all-conference level when he hurt his foot in practice last month. He had surgery two weeks ago and there’s an outside chance he could return for a bowl game.

— Hayden Schuh, defensive back, Vancouver, Wash.: A versatile walk-on who has been a regular contributor on special teams; had a career-high three tackles at Cal earlier this month.

— Damion Turpin, defensive lineman, Compton, Calif.: Turpin’s having his most productive season as a regular contributor in the D-line rotation, posting 10 tackles and one tackle for loss.

— Psalm Wooching, outside linebacker, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii: The fire-breathing Samoan came to UW as a running back, was the starting fullback in 2013, transitioned to defensive end a year later and is now a starting outside linebacker.

Specialist:

— Cameron Van Winkle, kicker, Fall City: The Mount Si graduate is third on UW’s all-time scoring list with 292 points (46 field goals and 154 point-after tries). One of the most accurate kickers in school history, he’s converted 10-of-14 field-goal attempts this year, with a long of 45 yards.