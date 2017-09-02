Huskies say the win Friday should "teach us a lot," much like their OT victory at Arizona did last year.

For Keishawn Bierria, the Huskies’ closer-than-expected season-opening victory at Rutgers had a familiar feeling.

A year ago, in their first road game of the season, the Huskies needed overtime to eke out a victory over a rebuilding Arizona Wildcats team. Washington was ranked in the top 10 at the time, but the tight win in Tucson prompted some questions about just how good UW was then.

Similar questions emerged after Friday night’s 30-14 win over Rutgers.

“Games like this teach us a lot,” said Bierria, UW’s senior linebacker. “We played Arizona last year, going into overtime in our first road game, and that taught us a lot about ourselves. To come out here, to the East Coast, be out here for a few days, experience stuff, and go out and play a football game and win — that’s what we expect. We experienced some adversity today, definitely.

“They came out with some stuff and hit us … but we definitely know we’ve got to go back to our film room and clean some stuff up.”

The Huskies, for what it’s worth, followed up their tense victory at Arizona last season with their two most impressive victories of the 2016 season — against Stanford (44-6) and at Oregon (71-20).

“I don’t think they were panicked or anything like that,” UW coach Chris Petersen said. “We talked about just keep playing, just keep playing. … Sometimes these first games don’t go exactly like you think. You just have to keep playing. You have a plan and at the end of the game the plan is to win the game, so however we do that.”

On its first possession Friday, Rutgers drove 59 yards on 11 plays to take a 7-0 lead — chewing up nearly 6 minute off the clock in the progress. The Scartlet Knights held onto the ball for more than 38 minutes in all, going to great lengths to keep the ball away from Jake Browning and UW’s offense.

The Huskies’ defense, on the field for so long, was solid after that first drive, forcing two turnovers (on Byron Murphy’s two interceptions). It held Rutgers to a 4.0-yard average on its 77 plays and 3.1 yards on its 42 rushing attempts.

Rutgers only other score came in the fourth quarter when UW had turned to its true freshman cornerback, Keith Taylor, who was knocked down near the UW goal line trying to make an interception. Instead, Rutgers receiver Dacoven Bailey hauled in a 34-yard TD over Taylor.

UW’s new-look secondary had a nice debut. Murphy had his two interceptions, Myles Bryant had seven tackles and Jordan Miller had a big breakup downfield.

Junior linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven, making his first start in place of suspended senior Azeem Victor, had a game-high 11 tackles, one for a loss.

“That dude played for four quarters, man,” Bierria said. “He showed his tenacity. He’s a smaller guy — I’m smaller, too. But that guy plays with his hair on fire. He’s going to go out there and battle.”

A lift from Whitford

When he played college football for the first time two years ago at Santa Barbara Community College, Joel Whitford figured there might have been 500 people in the stands.

“They claimed 5,000,” he said, “but I think it looked more like 500.”

And when Whitford played Aussie Rules Football back home, the crowds were nothing like what he experienced in his first major-college football game Friday night, when 46,093 watched the Huskies’ victory at Rutgers’ High Point Solutions Stadium.

“It was very loud out there. I was very surprised how loud it was,” he said.

What a debut it was for UW’s new 24-year-old sophomore punter. Whitford was the first player mentioned by Petersen in his postgame press conference. That’ll happen when you have two punts downed inside the opponents’ 2-yard line.

“I got some nice bounces tonight,” Whitford said, “which was good for me and good for our team, because I think that was a pretty critical time in the game.”

Whitford punted five times, four of which came in the first half, and Rutgers was only able to return one of them — gaining just 2 yards on that one return.

“I got (to UW) in January and worked pretty hard all through the tough, cold winter that was very foreign to me, something I had never seen before,” Whitford said in his first interview with Seattle media. “That was the toughest time for me, getting through winter. Spring I really got a lot of good work, and felt fall camp went really well, too. Today was my first Division I game, and I was feeling pretty nervous, but I was pretty happy at the end.”