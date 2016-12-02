The Pac-12's freshman defensive player of the year had two interceptions on consecutive defensive series, as UW shot out to a 17-point lead over Colorado in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday.

Washington true freshman Taylor Rapp returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown on Colorado’s first offensive play of the second half, then on Colorado’s next series, Rapp picked off another pass that led to a field goal and a 24-7 Husky lead.

Colorado starting quarterback Sefo Liufau missed most of the first half with a leg injury, but returned in the second half. Liufau opened the half by throwing a pass and tipped by the receiver into Rapp’s hands, who made the Buffaloes pay with the TD return.

On Colorado’s next possession, Liufau was again picked off by Rapp, who returned the ball to the Colorado 25. UW settled for a 24-yard field goal by Cameron Van Winkle.

Rapp was a standout star for the Huskies in his freshman season, claiming the Pac-12’s freshman defensive player of the year award.